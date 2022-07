With more than a dozen NFL seasons to his name, Richie Incognito is calling it a career. The veteran guard announced his retirement via the Raiders' team website Friday. "My last few seasons couldn't have happened with a better group of men, guys that embraced me. I wanted to finish on my own terms," Incognito wrote. "Not a lot of people get to do that in this league and that's why I'm so proud to retire with the Raiders. I came back. I set my mission. I accomplished my goal."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO