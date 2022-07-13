Takoma Park Teen Charged with Threats of Mass Violence

Takoma Park Police say that a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects Thursday afternoon. “On June 30, at approximately 1:15 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7400 block of Holly Avenue for the report of an armed robbery of a mail carrier,” police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in a news release. “The mail carrier was delivering mail when he was approached at gunpoint by two suspects. The suspects were able to take personal property from the mail carrier and then fled on foot towards Cedar Avenue to a waiting vehicle, described as a black Sedan.”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO