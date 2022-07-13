ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

Takoma Park Teen Charged with Threats of Mass Violence

By Source of the Spring Staff
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old Takoma Park girl has been charged with Threats of Mass Violence and Telephone Misuse. Police said the teenager made threats of a mass shooting at Takoma Park Middle School. “On...

www.sourceofthespring.com

