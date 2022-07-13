Takoma Park Teen Charged with Threats of Mass Violence

Montgomery County Police say that they recovered a ghost gun, as well two other firearms and illegal substances, during two separate traffic stops earlier this month. “On Thursday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., a member of the 4th District Community Action Team (CAT) was patrolling the area of Wheaton/Glenmont when he observed a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra committing a traffic violation,” MCPD said in a news release. “The Hyundai was traveling northbound on Georgia Ave. at Blueridge Ave. The officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Georgia Ave. and Lindell St. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer made contact with the driver, later identified as [19-year-old] Javier Reyes of Hyattsville, and obtained probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle, which yielded a quantity of Marijuana and a loaded Ruger LC9 9mm handgun.
