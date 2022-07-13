ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds (33-54) and New York Yankees (61-26) meet Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET to continue a 3-game series at Yankee Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Reds lead 1-0.

The Reds notched an improbable 9th-inning comeback Tuesday to earn their 5th straight triumph. Five of Cincinnati’s last 7 wins have been by a 1-run margin.

The Yankees spit the bit on a 3-run cushion in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s lid-lifter. New York has now lost 3 straight, something it had not done since May 22-23.

Reds at Yankees projected starters

LHP Mike Minor vs. RHP Luis Severino

Minor (1-6, 6.63 ERA) makes his 8th start of the season. He has a 1.42 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 7.6 K/9 through 38 IP.

  • Opened his season June 3 after suffering a shoulder injury during spring training.
  • Has given the Reds 6 innings or more in 4 of his last 5 starts.

Severino (5-3, 3.11 ERA) has registered a 1.02 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 10.1 K/9 through 84 IP across 15 starts.

  • Has benefited from a .254 batting average on balls in play.
  • Coming off 6 scoreless innings in his last start at the Pittsburgh Pirates July 6.

Reds at Yankees odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Reds +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Yankees -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL): Reds +2.5 (-117) | Yankees -2.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Reds at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Reds 3

PASS: Peg the true odds as being buried in the canyon between these prices.

The Yankees have some season pitch limits to monitor over the second half. Severino in his return from Tommy John surgery is one of those, and he takes the mound for this one with 6 days’ rest. In 4 other such situations this season, the New York righty has logged a 6.63 ERA.

TAKE THE REDS +2.5 (-117).

This series has some systemic Under lean produced by expected-versus-actual performance figures for the Cincy bullpen and the Yanks offense. The banged-up Yankee bullpen is starting to have the look of a relief corps that could spoil an Under, but the price here is solid.

Take the UNDER 8.5 (+110).

