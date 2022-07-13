ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Fans are on the Runaway from Kanye West's unusual new Yeezy trainers

By Niamh Colclough
realitytitbit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is known for being slightly different – and we love him for it. However, his latest unusual-looking light yellow sneakers have been the brunt of a lot of jokes and memes on Twitter as fans are screaming what the…?!. His new ‘SULFUR’ shoes have an...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 3

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#New Shoes#Yeezy Sulfur#Yeezy Mafia#Tmnt
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West confronts paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is being praised after confronting paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week.The billionaire business mogul and her eldest daughter are currently in Paris, where Kardashian walked the runway in Balenciaga’s Couture Show on Wednesday. On the night before her fashion week debut, Kardashian’s family dined at Ferdi, where West chided paparazzi for gathering outside the restaurant to photograph the family.In the video, which was shared by Instagram account @kardashiansocial, the nine year old is seen exiting the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus – daughter of Kardashian’s best friend Tracy Romulus – followed by the Kardashians’ cousin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy