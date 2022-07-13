ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Big honor for a colossal tree

Moscow Pullman Daily News
 2 days ago
A massive red oak tree in Moscow’s Fort Russell Historic District is being recognized by the city in part because of its connection to one of Moscow’s earliest influential families.

Bill Woolston’s 75-foot red oak tree is the first to be declared a Moscow Heritage Tree. The Moscow Heritage Tree Program began last fall with the purpose of highlighting special trees to educate the community about the city’s urban forest.

“Our community is really proud of our trees within the city and we wanted to celebrate that,” said David Schott, Moscow parks and facilities manager.

Woolston, who lives on Van Buren Street, found out about the program after receiving a notice in the mail.

“I thought the idea behind the program was valid and important for establishing significant trees in Moscow — Moscow being the tree city,” he said.

Moscow has been a recognized member of the national Tree City USA program since 1994.

He said the red oak has been a major part of his family’s life since they moved there 36 years ago.

“It’s a big and prominent tree that’s very healthy and I thought it was important to add that to the registry,” he said.

The history behind his property is also notable. Woolston lives in the 110-year-old house originally built and owned by Homer David. The David family founded David’s Department Store, a downtown centerpiece located on the corner of Third and Main streets for nearly 60 years.

Woolston said the Davids left the home in the 1970s, but their fondness for the house remained.

“In the process, what we didn’t realize was the David’s interest and memories in this house was considerable,” he said. “So, we’ve had visits by them and stories told about family memories here.”

The Davids shared with him a photo of the house when it was being remodeled in the 1920s. In the background of the photo, Woolston saw the now giant red oak as a sapling.

The story of the house holds great meaning to Woolston, who has possessed an appreciation for history ever since he grew up in a pre-Revolutionary War farmhouse outside of Philadelphia.

He also has an appreciation for Moscow’s wide variety of trees.

“Moscow is a very different place,” he said. “The other day we came back from McCall and the environment there is very different — mostly coniferous trees — and came into Moscow and it was just outstanding the amount of shade and coolness and diversity in terms of the environment that they create.”

He credits Rembrandt Tree Care for trimming the trees on his lawn every few years to keep them healthy and strong.

It’s Woolston’s job to clean up the fallen leaves on his property every year, which fill about 60 large leaf bags.

“It’s a major work effort, but it does provide shade,” he said. “It certainly is beautiful.”

Woolston’s tree is the first to be highlighted in the Moscow Heritage Tree Program Guide.

To be included in the program, people can fill out a nomination form and submit it to the Moscow Community Forestry Administrator. Schott said he will do a site assessment and prepare a recommendation for the Moscow Tree Commission. If approved by the commission, the tree will be included in the Moscow Heritage Tree Program Guide.

For more information, visit ci.moscow.id.us/1019/Moscow-Heritage-Tree-Program.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Comments / 0

Moscow, ID

Moscow, ID
