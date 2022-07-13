ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, MO

Four People Injured in Henry County Crash

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Chevy Equinox, driven by...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Otterville Woman Hurt After Slamming Into Peterbilt

An Ottterville woman was injured in an accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Peterbilt, driven by 32-year-old Bradley M. Deeken of Dixon, was slowing for traffic congestion in a construction zone on Highway 50, one-half mile east of Route O around 9:45 a.m., when a westbound 2021 Chevy Blazer, driven by 28-year-old Brittany L. Meyer of Otterville, struck the Peterbilt from behind.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Late Night Accident Sends Man from Roach to the ER

A 32-year-old from Roach is injured late Thursday night in a one-vehicle accident on highway-42 at the Brushy Branch Cutt Off in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by Ricky Rembold traveled off the roadway and started sliding before returning to the roadway and traveling off the other side striking a tree. Rembold suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional. It’s unknown if Rembold was wearing a seat belt at the time. The highway patrol also says that Rembold faces a pending DWI charge as a result of the accident.
ROACH, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For July 15, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of West 6th Street after being contacted by the Lebanon Police Department. The call was in regard to an armed kidnapping that had occurred hours earlier, in Lebanon. The suspect in the kidnapping was in enroute to Sedalia. About a half an hour later, Officers staged on the residence and located the suspect's vehicle. After following the suspect's vehicle, a high risk traffic stop was conducted. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, who was not named in the report, was turned over to the Lebanon Police Department Officers.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
City
Leeton, MO
State
Georgia State
County
Henry County, MO
Clinton, MO
Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Campbell, MO
State
Missouri State
Awesome 92.3

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Tuesday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Whitney L. Arnett of Knob Noster was the driver of a northbound 2013 Honda on Missouri 23, south of SE 650th Road at midnight, when she attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway, traveled off the road, became airborne and overturned.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Awesome 92.3

Three Injured in Pettis County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Five persons were arrested as part of a drug bust in Pettis County. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a search warrant was served at 21847 Ionia Road. This was the culmination of two-month investigation involving the sheriff’s office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Chevy
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Report For July 15, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the afternoon of July 12th, a male subject was arrested at the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, 333 South Lamine Avenue, for an active warrant. The male subject, who was not named in the report, was arrested and processed for an active warrant for Shoplifting. There was no further information in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Osceola Man Killed In Polaris ATV Rollover

An Osceola man was killed in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in St. Clair County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old John B. Tadlock of Osceola was operating a 2018 Polaris Sportsman ATV on County Road 151, three miles west of Osceola around 10 p.m., when he lost control on a curve and overturned.
OSCEOLA, MO
KYTV

Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning

NEAR COLLINS, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after he refused to get out of his pickup on Missouri 13 between Collins and Humansville Tuesday morning. Trooper Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man approached an employee outside of a Bolivar pharmacy indicating that he had explosives and weapons. He says she noticed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest under a trench coat. After a brief conversation, she got the man to leave and immediately called 911.
COLLINS, MO
KMZU

Drug bust in Pettis County results in five arrests

IONIA, MO - Pettis County Sheriff says a two-month investigation into illegal drug activity culminated in the arrest of five suspects, all of Ionia. A search warrant for a residence on Ionia Road led to discovery of methamphetamine, psilocybin, and paraphernalia. Two people were held on existing warrants. Sheriff Brad...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KTTS

Standoff On Highway 13 North Of Humansville

(KTTS News) — Authorities are trying to get a man inside a vehicle to surrender at Highway 13 and 310th road north of Humansville. Witnesses tell KTTS News officers with guns drawn have surrounded a white pickup. The man inside may be armed. He’s a suspect in an attempted...
HUMANSVILLE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Smithton Man Arrested for Stealing Crossbow From Walmart

A Smithton man was arrested for stealing a crossbow from WalMart last week. On Monday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to WalMart, 3201 W. Broadway, for a theft report. The suspect, 29-year-old Brandon L. Paxton of Smithon, allegedly stole a crossbow from the store, and returned the next day. Asset protection then called police.
SMITHTON, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Coty Webb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Coty R. Webb is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri, for child molestation. Webb, 30, is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County. He is described as being a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds....
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGES FILED AFTER AUTHORITIES CONDUCT CHILD WELFARE CHECK

Two Sedalia residents are facing felony charges after authorities conducted a well-being check on a young child. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, on June 21, his office conducted a well-being check on a 3-year-old child who reportedly had received burns to his legs. The child was later transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital for care and treatment of his burn injuries. The child spent 14 days in the burn unit, receiving care and treatment for second- and third-degree burns.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missing Hiker Found Dead at Lake Jacomo

A hiker reported missing near Lake Jacomo was found dead Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte`. https://twitter.com/sheriffforte/status/1546549324565323776?cxt=HHwWgICx5dWaufYqAAAA. Boats, drones, K9s, park rangers and other resources were used to try and locate the missing hiker in a wooded area of the lake, Forte` said. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Greyhound Bus Service Comes to The City of California

According to a press release from the City of California, Greyhound Lines will begin serving California, Missouri with bus service to St. Louis, Kansas City, and other stops throughout Missouri including Columbia and Warrensburg. According to the release, Eastbound service to St. Louis will stop in California at approximately 3:25...
CALIFORNIA, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Benton County Salvation Army Pleads For Help

When the Warsaw Salvation Army saw the need and then accepted the challenge of providing food to the children of Benton County over the summer, they weren’t sure how things would go. They had only a couple of weeks to plan the momentous effort, secure funds, organize volunteers, and handle the logistics for feeding children across the county. It was with great determination that this all-volunteer organization stepped in and provided meals to 181 kids on June 9. The meals were distributed at four sites across the county where each child was provided a bag with 5 meals including milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, entrees, and snacks.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy