Matthew Gearing Named Swim & Dive Head Coach At Catawba College

LCM (50m) Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. The 2022 YMCA Long Course Nationals begin next week, and many of the nation’s top junior swimmers competing. One of the meet’s headliners is 16-year-old Daniel Diehl of the Cumberland YMCA in Cumberland, Maryland. He is entered in the 100/200 free and the 50/100/200 back, being the top seed in all of those events. In March this year, Diehl put up a time of 53.59 to take down Ryan Murphy‘s 15-16 national age group record in the 100 back, and will have another shot at breaking that record this week. He also has a shot of breaking other NAGs, as his best time of 49.71 is just 0.43 off Caeleb Dressel’s 15-16 NAG in the 100 free. In addition, he is also #13 in the 200 free and #8 in the 200 back for the 15-16 age group, and could potentially move up in those rankings as well.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO