Salisbury, NC

Matthew Gearing Named Swim & Dive Head Coach At Catawba College

By SwimSwam
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

SALISBURY, N.C. – Catawba College Director of Athletics, Michelle Caddigan, announced the hiring of Matthew Gearing as the next Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach on Tuesday. “Coach Gearing is a rising star in the swimming world and has come to us highly recommended by some...

