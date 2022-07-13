ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crazy Rich Asians 2: Constance Wu Opens Up About What’s Going On With The Sequel And Which Cast Member She Hangs Out With In Real Life

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7Aoq_0ge5t8l500
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

It’s now been four summers since Crazy Rich Asians hit theaters and swept the box office off its feet as a rare romantic comedy that could make bank. Not too soon after its success, it was announced that Kevin Kwan’s entire trilogy would be seen on the big screen. Well… where is it? The franchise’s star Constance Wu has shared a couple updates at least.

Constance Wu played the movie’s leading lady, Rachel Chu, a New York University economics professor who finds love in Nick Young (played by Henry Golding), but is then placed in the middle of an awkward crossfire when she travels with him home to Singapore for a wedding. Here’s what Wu shared about what’s going on with Crazy Rich Asians 2:

Well, I did just have lunch with one of the producers a few weeks ago to talk about getting ready to film the sequel. And I loved working with everybody. Awkwafina has become one of my best friends, so I'm really excited to get back in that saddle and give you all a sequel.

Wu was speaking to ScreenRant about her new series The Terminal List, which she stars in with Chris Pratt, and it was during that conversation that actress broke a long silence about the next Crazy Rich Asians movie. As she shared, there’s some movement on the rom-com sequel, with filming on the producers' minds. Plus, she shared a cute nugget about being great friends with Awkwafina, who played Rachel’s best friend Goh Peik Lin in the 2018 movie.

After Crazy Rich Asians, there are two more novels that star Rachel and Nick: China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. Back in 2018, it was announced that the sequels would be filmed back-to-back in 2020, but then 2020 must have happened. Plus, there’s the fact that just about every member of the Crazy Rich Asians cast has been busy getting even more famous since the release of the rom-com and going from project to project.

The latest news we’ve heard about what’s next for Crazy Rich Asians prior to Wu’s words is that there was a shakeup in the writer’s room, with newcomer writer Amy Wang now penning the script. The change came after there was a pay dispute between one of the scribes of the first movie for the sequels. Adele Lim, who wrote the first movie alongside Peter Chiarelli, decided to exit the projects due to being offered significantly less money than her male co-writer.

Right now, we’re also not sure if Jon M. Chu will still direct the movie either, considering the director has been in pre-production on the two Wicked movies he’ll helm. We’ll keep you updated on the Crazy Rich Asians sequels as we learn more about them. Until then, you can check out Constance Wu in The Terminal List, now streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fDLy_0ge5t8l500

YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Comments / 0

Cinemablend

Cinemablend

