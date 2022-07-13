ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin DB target Kahlil Tate commits to Big Ten rival

By Dillon Graff
 4 days ago
After making his top two list, Wisconsin’s top remaining safety target, 2023 three-star S Kahlil Tate, officially committed to the University of Iowa on Tuesday.

Per the 247Sports Composite, Tate is the No. 613 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 53 ATH in the country, and the No. 10 player in Illinois.

Last season, the Kenwood Academy standout registered 63 tackles, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a junior.

Tate, a Chicago, Illinois native, also held offers from Wisconsin, Purdue, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, and several others.

