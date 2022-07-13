ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Thomas Rhett returns to 'poppier' country with new album, tour

By Alan Sculley
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

Last year, Thomas Rhett threw a bit of a stylistic curveball to fans with his album “Country Again: Side A,” which moved away from the pop elements and modern production that had been a big part of recent albums like “Center Point Road” (2019) and “Life Changes” (2017), and featured a more organic, more country and more relaxed sound.

But when Rhett tested songs from the album during an early 2021 run of shows at the famous club Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, he felt the songs didn’t translate to the live stage the way he hoped.

This triggered a reaction as rejiggered his live show and as he and his songwriting collaborators got together to write during the 2021 tour, Rhett found he was in a different headspace than when he made “Country Again: Side A” during the pandemic.

“I think we just wanted to go in there with joy,” he said. “I wanted the recording process this time to not be so weighty and heavy and just have a blast doing it.”

Rhett headlines at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday.

The album that emerged, the recently released “Where We Started,” retains a few songs in the “Country Again: Side A” vein, but also should appeal to fans who like the poppier side of Rhett’s music.

“I kind of wanted to give the people who fell in love with ‘Life Changes’ and ‘Center Point Road’ a few songs that kind of reminded them of that,” Rhett said. “But I also wanted to give a lot of songs to people who really loved ‘Country Again Side A.’ There’s a little bit deeper of a piece of that on this record. I feel like as a whole, it’s one of the most well-rounded albums that we’ve gotten to make.”

A willingness to test musical boundaries without losing the country thread or accessibility of his music has made Rhett one of country’s top stars and most consistent hitmakers over the past decade, with six albums that have produced 19 No. 1 singles.

“This is for sure the longest show we’ve ever played,” Rhett said. “I think we have a 25-, 26-song set list this year, which I’m really excited about. There’s going to be something for everybody.”

Photo by John Shearer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Luke Combs + Miranda Lambert Drop Hit-Ready Duet, ‘Outrunnin’ Your Memory’ [Listen]

The wait is over! Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert’s highly anticipated duet, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” is finally out, and it was certainly worth the wait. The breezy, up-tempo song, written by Combs, Lambert and Dan Isbell, describes a fictional but relatable post-breakup life. As much as the people involved try to move on, memories of their exes pervade every corner of town, making the single life even harder to adjust to.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Did Chris Stapleton Star on the Show?

Chris Stapleton is one of the most talented, acclaimed, and widely-recognized country singers in the industry. The beloved singer-songwriter is a juggernaut of country music. He owns eight Grammy Awards, ten Academy of Country Music Awards, and fourteen Country Music Association Awards. He was also named ACM’s Artist-Songwriter of the Decade.
MUSIC
The Boot

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote

Keith Whitley's life and career were tragically cut short, but his music has left a lasting impact on country music. The Kentucky native became close friends with another future country star, Ricky Skaggs, at an early age. The pair were just teenagers when their talents were discovered by bluegrass icon Ralph Stanley, who quickly recruited them to join his band, The Clinch Mountain Boys.
MUSIC
Billboard

Carly Pearce Moves to Starstruck’s Narvel Blackstock for Management: Exclusive

Carly Pearce, the ACM Awards’ reigning female artist of the year, has signed with Narvel Blackstock’s Starstruck Management for representation. “I have always admired the way that Narvel approaches a career from all sides. It is no secret that he knows how to make artists superstars,” Pearce told Billboard in a statement. “I’m so looking forward to working with someone who will challenge, push and help take me to the next level.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting
American Songwriter

Here’s How You Can Now Relive 2022 CMA Fest

Grab a beer, open your recliner chair, kick back and relax, and enjoy some electrifying music. The Country Music Association is returning with their television special CMA Fest, which airs on Wednesday, August 3 at 8/7c on ABC. Filmed during the 49th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the four-day event will be revisited by the show’s hosts, Dierks Bentley and Elle King.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Lighting Up the Charts With New Single ‘Country On’: See the Numbers

It’s good to be Luke Bryan. Recently, the “American Idol” judge and country music megastar dropped a new single, and it’s quickly blowing up the charts. Although Bryan just released “Country On,” it’s now the most-added song on country radio this week. Per Country Aircheck, 91 country radio stations have added the number to their rotation. In addition, according to country radio insider Chris Owen, Bryan’s track also debuted at No. 32 on the Mediabase chart and hit No. 21 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Taste of Country

Tyler Hubbard Finds His ‘Way Home’ in Faith-Inspired New Song [Listen]

Tyler Hubbard has dropped a new song, “Way Home,” and it's a powerful message that will stop listeners in their tracks. Co-written with frequent collaborators Canaan Smith and Corey Crowder, the stirring life anthem chronicles Hubbard's journey of faith and reckless pursuits, which eventually sees him finding refuge in God’s steadfast plans for him.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: Zach Bryan, Zac Brown Band, Cody Johnson, LeAnn Rimes & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Just months after topping the Billboard Country Albums chart with his whopping 34-track album American Heartbreak in May, this prolific, country and Americana-synthesizing artist returns with the nine-track EP Summertime Blues. The slow-burning, demo-like title track makes great use of Bryan’s craggy, weathered voice and the song finds the singer-songwriter staring into a summer sunset, musing that he has no one to share it with as the summer months stretch long before him. This year, Bryan has had successful sets at Stagecoach Country Music Festival and at its newly-minted, more Americana-leaning cousin, Palomino Festival. Meanwhile, his song “Something in the Orange” just entered the Country Airplay chart at No. 59 and is in the top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Bryan is shaping up to be one of the most exciting country music newcomers of the year.
MUSIC
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
565
Followers
603
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy