ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Paul Chryst makes the Dodd Trophy 2022 preseason watch list

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWm14_0ge5q2ZM00

On Tuesday, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced its preseason watch list for the upcoming 2022 college football season.

The Dodd Trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

Among the 20 coaches named to the preseason watch list was Paul Chryst, who is entering his eighth season as the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers’.

Since becoming head coach, he’s compiled a 65-23 record and won three Big Ten West titles. It’s also worth noting that he’s won the Big Ten Coach of the Year twice during his tenure at Wisconsin (2016, 2017).

You can see the complete Dodd Trophy preseason watch list below:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where is Penn State ranked in Athlon Sports 1-131 NCAA football rankings?

Penn State is a bit of a tricky team to forecast in 2022. Or, at the very least, it is a program that appears to have a lack of consistency among prognosticators going into the new college football season this fall. It seems as though Penn State is generally being viewed as a top 25-worthy team but one thing most seem to agree on is that this is a program that has something to prove once again before being placed in any nationally relevant storylines.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BOOM! 4-star tight end Jelani Thurman commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State football program added the 19th member of its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday when 4-star tight end Jelani Thurman announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Out of 6-foot, 230-pounds, Thurman is ranked as the No. 9 tight end and 135th overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He makes the second tight end of the class, along with Ty Lockwood, who committed last August.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Paul Chryst
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

We are less than 50 days from the start of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many game previews will be produced before then, but at Ducks Wire our eye was caught by something Athlon Sports put out this last week. It took the teams in college football who are likely going to be in playoff contention at the end of the year and tried to identify their possible trap games. For anyone who is unfamiliar, a trap game is loosely defined as an opponent on the schedule that should not give a...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#American Football#College Football#The Year Foundation#The Wisconsin Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why this 4-star 2024 WR recruit included Florida in his latest cut

Billy Napier and his army have been hitting the recruiting trail hard this summer as they fight to bring Florida football back into national prominence. The new staff has put a tremendous amount of emphasis on building the program up from the bottom beginning with the best that the prep levels have to offer — especially within the confines of the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Troy Bowles nearing commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles plans to make a decision on where he will play college football on July 16 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Bowles’ top three schools are Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Troy Bowles is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and inside linebackers...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy