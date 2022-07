The driver fled the scene of this crash in the 1200 block of Fulton Street in Elkhart but was quickly apprehended, police said. Photo provided / Elkhart Police Department

ELKHART — Police are investigating after a Cadillac lost control and crashed into a house in the 1200 block of Fulton Street.

Dispatchers received a call of a rollover accident with potential injuries about 4 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department said.