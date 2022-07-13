The Prime Day TV deal to beat is this LG OLED A1 for $679

If you've been waiting for OLED TVs to get cheaper before you jumped on the bandwagon, now is the time. And we would act very fast, because Amazon has the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen for its Prime Day deals event.

Right now Amazon has the LG OLED A1 48" for just $679 . That is 43% off the MSRP and by far the lowest price of all time for any OLED TV we've seen.

LG OLED A1 TV 48": was $1,199 now $679 @ Amazon

The LG OLED A1 for just $679 is an absolute steal and is the cheapest price we've ever seen for an OLED TV. This 48-inch set delivers a 4K picture with Cinema HDR and Dolby Vision support, and there's a a7 Gen 4 AI processor for upscaling to UHD. Other highlights include a Game Optimizer Mode and Google Assistant and Alexa built in. View Deal

The LG A1 is LG's entry-level OLED TV, so the picture quality isn't quite as pristine as the LG C1 OLED, but you're still getting a lot for your money here. This OLED TV bursts with over a billion colors, and LG's a7 Gen 4 AI processor can upscale content to 4K on the fly using AI.

Other highlights of the LG A1 include a Game Optimizer mode, complete with HDR gaming, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. There's also Google Assistant and Alexa on board so you can access your favorite assistant.

With the LG A1's built-in smarts, you can access all of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus. And the included Magic Remote makes it easy to point, click and scroll, as well as button shortcuts for content providers.

If a 48-inch TV is big enough for you, this is a great Prime Day deal and is definitely worth snatching up before it's gone. Be sure to check out our Prime Day TV deal live blog for all the biggest sales and our main Prime Day deal live blog for the top day 2 discounts.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.