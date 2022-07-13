ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B drops "Hot S***" video with Kanye West, Lil Durk

By Danielle Long
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis music video for Cardi B's new song "Hot S***" has finally arrived. Cardi dropped the futuristic-looking visual Tuesday night, which features the Grammy winner atop a skyscraper in her hometown...

