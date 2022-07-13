Cardi B drops "Hot S***" video with Kanye West, Lil Durk

Click here to read the full article. Joey Bada$$ has shared another track off his forthcoming album, 2000, out July 22 via Pro Era/Columbia Records. The single, “Zip Codes,” is a mid-tempo rap number that arrives alongside a music video comprised of footage shot in Paris and Venice.
The track follows previously-released 2000 tracks “Survivor’s Guilt,” “Where I Belong,” and “Head High.” The album is set for release almost exactly ten years after the rapper’s mixtape 1999.
Last month, Joey Bada$$ joined Chance the Rapper for new single, “The Highs & The Lows,” produced by DexLvL. The video, directed by Chance alongside...
Comments / 0