Wellness Wednesday: This Can Prevent You From Losing Weight

Denver is a dog-friendly city. As far back as 2007, four-legged friends were welcome on some cafe patios, as long as there was no food service there. Then in 2014, the Mile High City became the first in the state to allow dogs on restaurant and bar patios where food was being served as long as certain requirements were met. And in 2020, just after the pandemic shut down indoor dining, a law was passed that expanded that allowance to the entire state, as long as certain regulations are followed.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO