Reading Tea Leaves: Sedrick Van Pran's Immense Impact

Center Sedrick Van Plan has only been around the program for two full seasons, and while entering just his second season as a starter at Georgia, he may not be around Athens much longer with the attention he's already drawn for the NFL. One thing, however, is clear. He has left a lasting impression on his surrounding teammates and Georgia's coaching staff.

Georgia recently announced they would bring three current players to SEC Media Day. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and outside linebacker Nolan Smith were expected to attend, but a surprise name in Van Pran will be making the trip.

His on-field impact matches the decision. He made his first career start as a redshirt freshman against Clemson on national television in lew of injured starting center Warren Ericson.

Van Pran filled in admirably and never looked back. Ericson battled a hand injury for most of the season, but even when he returned, there wasn't much controversy surrounding the starting snaps.

Georgia appointed Van Pran as the model of what a center will look like for the program moving forward. He stands 6-4 and 310 lbs. but is agile and quite athletic for his size.

He explodes out of his stance and plays with exceptional pad level and leverage, often the lowest man on the line. Van Pran was a mauler in the run game, often reaching the second level and paving the way for an otherwise uninspiring rushing attack.

There aren't many centers that possess the tantalizing upside that Van Pran has. He continually works until the whistle and has the physical intangibles that suggest a potential lucrative professional career.

While he hasn't received much early-season buzz for the 2023 NFL Draft, there is a reality where he continues on an upward trajectory and declares for the draft after the season. After all, he checks the on-field boxes, and his presence at media day tells us that the personal evaluation must be promising.

Head coach Kirby Smart places a premium on seniority, and for good reason. Young players need time to grow into themselves and become leaders, just as in any profession.

However, at the ripe age of twenty, Van Pran displayed maturity and leadership during off-season workouts. He led by example during his freshman season, but it appears he has become a heartbeat of the team, as many centers do.

Georgia needs pieces like Van Pran if they hope to attain similar heights in the 2022 season. While the program succeeded, many new pieces weren't integral to that dominance.

Those young players will need guidance from key returning members that played significant roles. While Georgia has several of those on the roster, some may not be willing to take a step into the spotlight and become a team leader.

That doesn't put them at fault; being at the epicenter of any team is tough, much less the Georgia Bulldogs. No one expected Van Pran to take charge and lead this next wave, but the fact that he did so on his own accord is noteworthy.

Georgia lost two starting guards to the NFL Draft this past spring, Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer. Van Pran must anchor the interior while ensuring that his new running mates are comfortable with making an impact of their own.

The job is easier said than done but could yield fantastic results. The NFL may begin to keep a watchful eye on Van Pran, and leading that interior unit as a redshirt sophomore could be precisely what an organization needs to see.

