ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas grid takes emergency actions to avoid blackouts amid heatwave

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

July 13 (Reuters) - Texas's power grid operator on Wednesday took emergency measures to avoid rolling blackouts as soaring electricity demand threatened to outpace available supplies amid a stifling heatwave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid that serves more than 26 million customers, initiated a rarely used emergency program that is triggered when supplies fall below a critical safety margin.

Earlier, ERCOT had urged residents to cut power use during the hottest hours of the day and warned of a risk for rolling blackouts. Residents were asked to turn up thermostats, defer the use of high-power appliances and turn off swimming pool pumps.

The emergency notice came after ERCOT began paying suppliers an average of $5,000 per magawatt hour to keep generators running. That price is the highest the grid operator pays.

"They were pulling a lot of levers to avoid going into emergency operations and rolling blackouts," said Doug Lewin, president of consultants Stoic Energy LLC.

With temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), higher than the average for this time of the year, the state had projected Wednesday's peak demand to hit 78,762 megawatts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSEzV_0ge5AoED00

ERCOT blamed forced outages at coal- and natural gas-fed power plants, and low wind power generation. A spokesperson declined to provide details on the number or type of generating plants that were offline and prompted conservation measures.

Stoic's Lewin said there was less coal and natural gas generation capacity available on Wednesday than on Monday when ERCOT last called for conservation measures.

It was the third time this year that ERCOT has called on residents to cut power usage and the second time it has warned of the potential for rolling blackouts. As on Monday, it avoided forced cuts when big power consumers agreed to halt operations.

Lee Bratcher, president of Texas Blockchain Council, said all of the state's large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, which consume about 1,000 megawatts, are currently offline because of ERCOT's call for conservation and high power prices.

A spokesperson for LyondellBasell (LYB.N) said the petrochemical maker's Texas operations worked on ways "to reduce electricity demand without shutting down assets or compromising the safety and reliability of our operations."

In February 2021, a grid failure led to the deaths of more than 200 people in freezing weather and prompted an overhaul of the grid regulator.

In Houston, the biggest city in Texas, temperatures hit 101 F (38C) on Wednesday and highs are expected to remain above 97 F into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Scott DiSavino; additional reporting by Laila Kearney and Erwin Seba; Writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 340

Dan Gray
3d ago

still haven't seem the office building downtown turn off the light at night which means they are probably running the ac at 72 degrees when no one is in the office. I walked this morning and counted 3 electric cars still plugged in. how are we going to go with electric cars when we can't even run our ac's?

Reply(28)
87
Kemp W. Jones
3d ago

There is No reason to loose power in TEXAS ! Use our dependable energy Oil & Gas ! Green Energy IS NOT DEPENDABLE !

Reply(25)
71
Logic found here
3d ago

So it wasn’t anything Abbott did right. What a shock…not. It was because people conserved when they shouldn’t have had to. It was because there were some thunderstorms. It wasn’t because the grid is healthy. Wait until it gets hotter in August…

Reply(23)
26
Related
rigzone.com

Texas Heat Wave Batters Grid

Texas is grappling with another heatwave, with highs reaching 114 degrees, placing extreme pressure on a power grid that has come under scrutiny in recent years for its ability to handle increased demand, Rystad Energy analyst Ryan Kronk said in a market note sent to Rigzone late Wednesday. In the...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Texas Power Outage Map, Update as ERCOT Warns of Rolling Blackouts

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a public announcement calling on people to conserve as much energy as they possibly can. Texans are currently being hit by a heat wave that could see temperatures rise to 112 F. This could lead to an energy emergency, given the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
Slate

Texas Claimed It “Fixed” Its Electricity Grid. It Doesn’t Look Very Fixed!

Once again, Texas’ ability to keep electricity flowing to its nearly 30 million residents is in doubt: Searing heat waves, and the heightened energy use they’re spurring, are stressing the state’s grid to a nearly calamitous degree. On Sunday—the second-hottest July day recorded in the state since 1950—the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which oversees the state’s power capacity, asked Texans to voluntarily cut back on their electricity use during peak demand hours on Monday. The ask: turn up thermostats, avoid using appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines, and delay electricity use in general, even as temperatures in some areas rise to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. The Texas Department of State Health Services also sent out tips to stave off heat-related illness, noting that “Everything’s hotter in Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Rolling Blackouts#Power Grid#Heatwave#Wind Power#Ercot#Stoic Energy Llc
Daily Mail

He jinxed it! Power goes out on live TV moment Houston weatherman warns that 100-plus degree weather in the state could lead to blackouts - then it happens again

A Houston weatherman was warning residents about the possibility of blackouts amid 100-plus degree temperatures when the power went out in the studio. Travis Herzog, a weatherman for Houston's KTRK-TV, was on the air Wednesday afternoon discussing the high temperatures when the lights went out. 'We have this kind of...
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

O'Rourke's Plan to Fix the Texas Electric Grid

As Texas gets through one of the hottest summers in years, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has a plan to fix the electric grid issues for good. Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to fix the issue and talk to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), but there are still problems that persist as shown this summer across the state.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texans urged to conserve power as grid operator warns of possible rolling blackouts amid heatwave

Texans have been urged to conserve electricity on Monday amid the potential for rolling blackouts as forecasters warned of a dangerous heatwave across the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), operator of Texas’ power grid, issued a statement on Sunday calling on homes and businesses to voluntarily conserve power between 2-8pm. The Texas grid is self-contained, meaning there’s no way to transfer electricity to it from other states.While no system-wide outages are expected, ERCOT’s website states that Texas faces a “potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available”.Dangerously high temperatures are expected on Monday, with parts...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy