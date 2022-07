New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock may be one of the most hiked mountains in the world. And with over 125,000 people climbing it every year, that’s a lot of wear and tear. “Monadnock'' originally comes from the Abenaki word for “mountain that stands alone.” While it might stand alone, it also stands as a symbol of the community - bringing people together to make the mountain even more welcoming and accessible.This is especially true during the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’s annual Monadnock Trails Week, which runs from July 22 to 26.

3 DAYS AGO