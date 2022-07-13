Morning Devotional – How Firm A Foundation

Bernadette “Bernie” Sandquist, age 97, of Watertown, Minnesota, passed away Saturday July 16, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Thursday July 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.

WATERTOWN, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO