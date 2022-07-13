Morning Devotional – How Firm A Foundation

Bernadette “Bernie” Sandquist, age 97, of Watertown, Minnesota, passed away Saturday July 16, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Thursday July 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with interment at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
Steven Donald Roufs, age 68, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. Arrangements are with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.
A rural Hutchinson child was injured after falling off a lawnmower Thursday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says at just after 10:30am, they responded to a medical in the 14600 block of 615th Avenue. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Carter reported her 21-month-old daughter fell off a lawn mower...
