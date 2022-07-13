ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US inflation hit 9.1% over the past year, highest rate in 4 decades

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON -- US inflation hit 9.1% over the past year, highest rate in 4 decades.

The Independent

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it's nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
Reuters

U.S. annual consumer inflation posts largest increase since 1981

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June, the largest increase in more than four decades, leaving Americans to dig deeper to pay for gasoline, food, healthcare and rents, and the Federal Reserve most certain to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points at the end of the month.
The Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the U.S. producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose at the fastest pace since hitting a record 11.6% in March. Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier. But even excluding food and energy prices, which can swing wildly from month to month, producer prices in June jumped 8.2% from June 2021. On a month-to-month basis, wholesale inflation rose 1.1% from May to June, also the biggest jump since March. Thursday’s report on wholesale prices came a day after the Labor Department reported that surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted consumer inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981.
Daily Mail

Biden says 9.1% inflation is 'unacceptably high' but blames out-of-date figures that don't 'reflect full impact' of gas prices decreasing by 40 cents: BoA analysts say SEVERE recession is necessary

Inflation in the U.S. rose to 9.1 percent in June, the highest since 1981 and a greater increase than economists predicted as President Joe Biden claims the issue is subsiding. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services in the nation, soared above the 8.8 percent Dow...
NewsBreak
International Business Times

Dollar Slips, Euro Above Parity Before U.S. Inflation Data

The euro edged higher on Wednesday, hovering just above parity with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday while traders focused on U.S. data due later in the session that is expected to show inflation at a 40-year high. European stock markets were in the red and the dollar index was down...
Washington Examiner

Inflation rises to 11.3% in producer index for June, near highest on record

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices ticked up to a red-hot 11.3% for the year ending in June, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, near the highest on record. Thursday’s report comes a day after headline inflation as measured by the consumer price index...
Fast Company

‘Highly elevated’ June inflation numbers put Biden on the defense

Inflation surged to 9.1% in June, a new 40-year high that has policymakers racing to rein that number in without triggering a recession. Meanwhile, President Biden and the White House are trying to downplay the drama as less bad than it sounds, so everybody, please, just chill. Released Wednesday morning,...
Reason.com

Inflation Hits 9.1 Percent, Highest Level in 41 Years

Prices were 9.1 percent higher in June than a year before, exceeding expectations and surging to a 41-year high. Department of Labor data released Wednesday morning showed that inflation picked up speed in June, rather than slowing. Prices rose by 1.3 percent during the month, up from a 1 percent increase in May. A sharp rise in energy prices, and gasoline prices particularly, helped power the annualized inflation rate to its highest levels in more than four decades. Food prices rose by 1 percent during June, and are up 10.4 percent over the past year.
