ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man charged with murder in string of New York City homeless stabbings

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E65Fc_0ge4v3H300

A man was arrested in Harlem and charged with murder in connection with the stabbings of three sleeping homeless people in Manhattan.

Treyvon Murphy, 40, was taken into custody after a good Samaritan spotted him sitting at a bus stop near St. Nicholas Park in Harlem.

Ruben Arias, a retired correction officer, spotted Murphy sitting at the bus stop and called 911. Police say he was dressed in the same "Innocence Project" sweatshirt and distinctive neon sneakers he was wearing
in surveillance video released by police .

"I look to my right and noticed the man who fit the description of killing the homeless," Arias said. "He had black pullover sweater with 'Innocence,' black and yellow sneakers."

Murphy, who is said to be homeless himself and was residing in local shelters, is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault.

Police continue to search for the suspect wanted in a string of stabbings targeting homeless victims in Manhattan.

Authorities say Murphy was previously convicted of a crime in Tennessee and given probation, and he was wanted on an outstanding warrant over violating that.

"This suspect should not have been on our streets," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "He's already convicted in Tennessee and given probation, which he violated."

Police say he attacked a roommate in Queens in April and was released on his own recognizance. He was due back in court on July 22 in that case.

MORE NEWS | 7 On Your Side Investigates: New York City eviction notices double, and help is running out

Many people are struggling financially, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, going to bed every night worried they'll be evicted. Dan Krauth has the story.

The surveillance video police released shows the suspect riding a Citibike belonging to his first victim, moments after that victim was killed.

The man was sleeping on a bench in Hudson River Park when he was stabbed in the abdomen around 3 a.m. on July 5 across from 374 West 11th Street.

Three days later, another man was stabbed on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 49th Street.

Then, three days after that, a third man was stabbed as he slept in a playground along the FDR Drive.

Those two men survived their injuries .

In the final incident, police say the suspect waited for several minutes before attacking the victim.

"This incident, caught on video, shows the perpetrator sitting on a bench for approximately 30 minutes while our victim is sleeping alone in the building line," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. "The perpetrator puts on a COVID mask, walks over and stabs our victim one time, and walks off."

The Innocence Project released a statement regarding the suspect wearing a sweatshirt with their name.

"The Innocence Project is shocked and saddened by the recent attacks on some of the most vulnerable members of the New York City community," the statement read. "Over time, the Innocence Project has distributed thousands of sweatshirts bearing our logo and they are readily available for purchase on our website. We have not been contacted by any law enforcement organization."

ALSO READ | Good Samaritan tries to save man seen jumping in Hudson River

A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

*
More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn man beaten, robbed in front of 5-year-old son

NEW YORK -- Several men brutally beat and robbed a Brooklyn father in broad daylight. The man's 5-year-old son saw the attack from the back seat of their car. There are a lot of questions about why the man was targeted, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. Grainy surveillance video shows at least three people outside the driver's side of a car, followed by punches being thrown through the window. "This is ridiculous. Right in my block," Linda Rollins said. The victim sitting behind the wheel was Crown Heights community activist Yosef Hershkop, according to friends. His 5-year-old son was in the back seat. "Their fists...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
Tennessee State
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Alleged stabber of homeless NYC men held, grim details revealed

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of stabbing three fellow homeless men in Manhattan, one of them fatally, was ordered held without bail during a court appearance on Thursday, as prosecutors detailed “a heinous and chilling pattern of violent crimes.” Now formally charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, Trevon Murphy, 40, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx burning car deaths: What happened to Jesse Parrilla, Nikki Huang

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two months after two 22-year-old friends were found shot to death inside a burning car in the Bronx, questions continue to swirl around what happened the night of their tragic demise. Jesse Parrilla died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Nikki Huang was fatally struck in the […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Nypd#Stabs#Violent Crime
PIX11

Homeless man found dead in Central Park in 2021 was strangled: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A homeless man was strangled in Central Park, police said Friday after a months-long investigation. Elvia Garcia, 26, was found lying face up on the grass of A Native Meadow near the East 65th Street and East Drive on Sept. 22, 2021 around 8:20 a.m., officials said. Garcia, unconscious and unresponsive, had a rope tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANHATTAN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Police arrest three in fatal Heights beating

The New York Police Department has arrested three suspects wanted for beating a Kingsbridge Heights resident to death during a robbery in late June. Nickoles Rodriguez, 24, Kelvin O’Brien, 21, and Yean Santiago, 19, were arrested over a two-day span last Friday and Saturday by 50th Precinct officers. They all face several murder and robbery charges related to the attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABCNY

Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver was beaten up by a man who accused the driver of hitting his car Wednesday in Brooklyn. Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m. The victim told police that...
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Gun Violence Interrupters, B.R.A.G., to Host Free BBQ for Bronx Community on July 16

Good Shepherd Services’ Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.) program will host the “B.R.A.G. Northwest Peace BBQ,” on Saturday, July 16 from noon to 5 p.m. As reported, the group will bring together elected officials and community members for an afternoon of free food, games, and music to celebrate unity and non-violence within the local community.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman fatally stabbed, husband arrested in murder: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her Bedford Park apartment building on Thursday, and her husband was taken into custody, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. found Monica Akua, 52, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside her high-rise apartment building on West […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Estranged Husband Indicted For Murder of Female New York City Transit Cop

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer was stabbed and killed in her own home by her estranged husband, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said today. According to District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, Argenis Baez, 33, has been indicted for second-degree Murder and additional charges for stabbing his estranged wife, a New York City Police Officer, in her home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy