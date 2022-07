It’s been a month since trendy lentils began sending people to the hospital. On June 17, the plant-based meal delivery service Daily Harvest responded to a barrage of complaints about its "French Lentil + Leek Crumbles," noting that “a small number of customers have reported gastrointestinal discomfort.” About a week later, the company issued another statement, noting that the “small number of customers” was actually 470 reports of illness and “gastrointestinal discomfort” was people needing their gallbladders removed due to liver failure.

