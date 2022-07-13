ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

One Zoo Three -

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you guess whether these facts are fake...

www.bbc.co.uk

Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Japanese Beetles

If you’ve ever had your yard or garden ravaged by Japanese beetles, you know just how much destruction they leave behind. “Japanese beetles are one of the most invasive species that can cause damage to plants and turf,” says John Bell, a board-certified entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control.
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Tree-Climbing Toads Surprise Scientists

Researchers gathered over 50 observations of common toads in tree cavities or nest boxes from volunteers in Britain. Tree-climbing may be a common behavior among toads, which were previously thought to be largely terrestrial. It is not known why toads climb trees but factors could include searching for food and...
WILDLIFE
BBC

Shark spotted in River Stour leaves woman 'amazed'

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
WILDLIFE
Fstoppers

ICM: Sourwood Tree

Finally had a chance last evening to take some motion images. I was sitting on the grass at a local park, bored with the subjects around me, when I decided to try some intentional camera movement using a Sourwood Tree as my subject. Numbers 1, 3, 5, & 6 were...
PHOTOGRAPHY
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Planting tomatoes in early July

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - To garden is to try something new. The learning curve to a successful garden is a steep one (at least for me): some things work, some don't. I have long heard the rumor that you can plant tomatoes in early July and harvest a fall crop. But it just didn't make sense to me.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Beverley: Dog tied to sandbag found dead in canal

An animal charity is appealing for the public's help after a dog tied to a sandbag was found dead in an East Yorkshire canal. The female greyhound was recovered from Beverley Beck by a local animal volunteer, the RSPCA said. A length of rope connected the dog's neck and the...
ANIMALS
Bridget Mulroy

New Jersey's Hummingbirds Have Sophisticated Taste

A male Ruby-Throated Hummingbird.(Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash) New Jersey’s Hummingbirds prefer Domino sugar over other brands of sugar. Case closed. This is not a sponsored ad for Domino sugar. This is written exclusively for the hummingbird-lover wondering how they can have hummingbirds visit their gardens more frequently – because it won’t happen with other white sugar brands – at least it didn’t for me.
The Guardian

Think of nesting birds before pruning your hedge

Alys Fowler’s article (Who says you can’t prune trees in summer?, 8 July) did not make the most important point of all: that generally there should be no pruning of hedges, shrubs and trees during bird nesting season, from March to September. Even if there are no nests where the pruning is actually taking place, it can cause distress to birds nesting and feeding nearby, which may result in them abandoning their nests.
ANIMALS
BBC

Drone footage shows seal trying to hide from orca hunt

A seal has been captured on drone footage using mussel farm lines to try to escape an orca hunt. The amazing chase, filmed by drone pilot Nick McCaffrey, happened at Grunna Voe, off Shetland. The hunt happened last March and is being studied as part of research into the impact...
ANIMALS
BBC

Royal Welsh: Prize-winning horse found starving 'prancing again'

A former prize-winning stallion that was found starving and with overgrown hooves is "prancing again", a charity has said. In his youth, 23-year-old Prince won top prizes at the Royal Welsh Show and the Lampeter Stallion Show. But he was found, having wandered into the grounds of a Caerphilly care...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Gardening: How to plan now for cold-season crops

If you missed out on growing a summer vegetable garden – or are enjoying homegrown produce right now and would like to extend your bounty -- it’s time to start planning. In most temperate regions, the window of opportunity for growing cool-season crops is opening. Take advantage, and you’ll be positioned to harvest vegetables long after your neighbors have packed up their gardening supplies. Homegrown Brussels sprouts for Thanksgiving, anyone? The process for starting seeds and planting starter plants is the same year-round. But when planting fall crops in regions that experience frosts and freezes, timing needs to be precise....
GARDENING
BBC

Bird flu ravages tern populations at Coquet Island breeding spot

The impact of bird flu at a breeding colony off the Northumberland coast has been described as "catastrophic". Thousands of seabirds including the rare roseate terns, which use Coquet Island as their only nesting spot in the UK, have been killed. Bird flu was confirmed at the sanctuary two weeks...
ANIMALS

