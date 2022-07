Excavation and foundation work are in full swing at 360 Bowery, the site of a 22-story commercial building in Noho, Manhattan. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by AECOM-Canyon Partners under the ACEF-CBSKI 360 Bowery LLC, the 283-foot-tall structure will yield 112,617 square feet with 72,151 square feet of office space, 26,637 square feet of community facility space, and a cellar. SK Development of CBSK Ironstate are the owners and CM & Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Bowery and East 4th Street. Ancora Engineering is the engineer of record for the excavation.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO