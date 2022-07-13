Jan. 6 committee alleges former President Donald Trump of witness tampering
if course they do.. they've accused him a lot and has yet to deliver anything but speculation... sorry libs
why don't they accuse him of being Jesus Christ that's the only thing left that they haven't accused him of. heck maybe he's the second coming of the devil and we don't know it
This committee is getting zero traction with the American public so they have to keep upping the ante. Tha last attempt had Trump physically attacking the secret service. They put up a heresay witness without taking two seconds to check out her story. The wanted headlines and it backfired. This needs to stop.
