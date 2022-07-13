Rox Edge Loggers 4-3 to Improve to 7-0 in 2nd Half

My three sons are now all adults, and as a single Mom, I would LOVE it if they all lived with me for as long as they want. I made a deal with my kids that if they went to college here in St. Cloud, I would pay for their food, insurance, and everything until they graduated. Then I asked that they get a full-time job after they graduate. For each of them, they have ONE full year that they can save their money, and I will continue to pay all the bills, except for their gas. I also helped them get vehicles.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO