La Crosse, WI

Rox Edge Loggers 4-3 to Improve to 7-0 in 2nd Half

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
The St. Cloud Rox jumped out to a fast start Tuesday night and held off La Crosse 4-3 to improve to 7-0 in the 2nd half of the season...

