One of the most atmospheric free things you can do in Salzburg is to walk up Nonnberg Abbey © Jonathon Stokes / Lonely Planet. Salzburg can feel terribly grand, with its parade of palaces and squares, where the prince-archbishops once wafted around and horse-drawn carriages clip-clop past evoking the glory days of the Hapsburg Empire. So it comes as a (very pleasant) surprise that you can see so much of the city without spending a single cent.

