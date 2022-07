EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department made two arrests after they claim a child was found in a drug filled home with floors covered in feces. Police say they pulled over a motorcycle Friday after spotting it with no visible license plate. The rider, Nathan Dillon, reportedly had a suspended drivers license and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Dillion was detained and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officers say they received a search warrant for Dillon’s home after the arrest.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO