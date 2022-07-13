Cookies and Cream Protein Milkshake [Vegan]

Salsa is a perfect summer dip! It can be on the sweeter or spicier side, making it an excellent choice for any of your summer dishes. This week, we’re focusing on how to use salsa and how to make it. Salsa itself is a pretty wide term covering a lot of different sauces, but we’re focusing on the salsas that usually use tomatoes or tomatillos, or fruit, like mango. There are a few different ways to make salsa; you can either cook it or not. Usually, traditional salsa is made using tomatoes (if you’re making red salsa) or tomatillos (if you’re making green salsa). The other ingredients for the two are pretty similar, both using cilantro, onion, garlic, jalapenos or chiles, salt, and lime juice. Some salsas add roasted corn or even roast the tomatoes for a deeper flavor.

