Cookies and Cream Protein Milkshake [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombine all of your ingredients except for the Oreos into...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Rustic Roasted Vegetable Pizza [Vegan]

1 teaspoon sugar (I used coconut sugar) One 400g tin chopped tomatoes (the best quality you can afford) Drizzle basil oil (optional) Mix the yeast, oil, sugar and 1 1/3 cups of warm water in a jug and allow to rest for a few minutes. Tip the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre and pour in the yeast mixture. Use a wooden spoon to mix together, bringing the flour in from the sides of the bowl until it forms a dough.
Mango Sago Pudding [Vegan]

In a pot bring to a boil enough water to boil tapioca pearls, once its boiling Add tapioca pearls and cook, stirring occasionally in medium heat until cooked, this will take around 30 minutes. Drain and rinse with running cold water then set it aside. In a sauce pan combine...
Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Chunky Milkshake [Vegan]

3 cups salted caramel flavored dairy-free ice cream. 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk (The can version) Coconut whipped cream, homemade or store-bought (See Notes!) Preparation. Homemade Vegan Caramel Sauce:. Heat the brown sugar in a medium skillet over medium-high...
Chocolate Chunk Espresso Cookies [Vegan]

1/2 cup (8 tablespoons) vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 2 tablespoons solid refined coconut oil* -OR- 6 tablespoons vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 4 tablespoons solid vegetable shortening. 3/4 cup packed organic brown sugar. 1/2 cup granulated sugar**. 1/4 cup egg replacement. 2 teaspoons pure vanilla...
#Protein#Milkshakes#Blender#Food Drink
Easy Taquitos [Vegan]

8 tortilla shells (gluten-free or flour tortillas) 1 packet of taco seasoning or 1 tablespoon each of chili powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. Favorite Toppings: (Optional and catered to your liking) Sliced avocado or guacamole. Red salsa or salsa verde. Red onion, raw or pickled. Vegan sour cream. Fresh...
Weekly Spotlight: The Scoop on Salsa and So Many Ways to Create This Delicious Dip!

Salsa is a perfect summer dip! It can be on the sweeter or spicier side, making it an excellent choice for any of your summer dishes. This week, we’re focusing on how to use salsa and how to make it. Salsa itself is a pretty wide term covering a lot of different sauces, but we’re focusing on the salsas that usually use tomatoes or tomatillos, or fruit, like mango. There are a few different ways to make salsa; you can either cook it or not. Usually, traditional salsa is made using tomatoes (if you’re making red salsa) or tomatillos (if you’re making green salsa). The other ingredients for the two are pretty similar, both using cilantro, onion, garlic, jalapenos or chiles, salt, and lime juice. Some salsas add roasted corn or even roast the tomatoes for a deeper flavor.
Cherry Tomato & Artichoke Pasta [Vegan]

Pasta of choice ( I used whole wheat spaghetti). 1 cup of marinated artichokes (one 285 gr. jar), drained, rinsed and sliced in two or quarters. 1-2 tbsps cashew cream or cream of choice * see note. 1/4 to 1/2 cup preserved pasta water. Salt & pepper, to taste. topping...
How to Make a Natural Hair Growth Mask Using a Coconut

Not only is coconut a source of healthy fat and antioxidants and tastes delicious, but did you know you can make a DIY hair mask recipe that will work to repair your hair, stimulate growth and leave it feeling smooth and shiny!. Armen Adamjan shares an easy recipe that will...
