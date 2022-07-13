ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No retreat in the summer heat. Inflation blistering at 9.1% in June

By Scott Horsley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord gasoline prices pushed inflation to a new, 40-year high last month. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that inflation hit 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June. Prices rose 1.3% between May and June, with energy costs accounting for nearly half the monthly increase. Sariah Masterson had plans...

Forbes Advisor

Housing Inflation Storm: When Will Prices Calm Down?

Anyone who’s dabbled in the housing market during the last two years likely went through a whirlwind. The average sales price of a home—at half a million dollars in the first quarter—was the highest on record; housing supply is near historic lows; and interest rates are hitting the highest weekly increases in decades.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Wholesale inflation in June surged 11.3% from a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the U.S. producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — rose at the fastest pace since hitting a record 11.6% in March. Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier. But even excluding food and energy prices, which can swing wildly from month to month, producer prices in June jumped 8.2% from June 2021. On a month-to-month basis, wholesale inflation rose 1.1% from May to June, also the biggest jump since March. Thursday’s report on wholesale prices came a day after the Labor Department reported that surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted consumer inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Inflation hits 9.1%, highest rate in 40 years

The inflation rate hit a 40-year record in June, with the consumer price index increasing by 9.1% over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent for Reuters, and Colby Smith, a U.S. economics editor for the Financial Times, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the June inflation report.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Biden Calls Inflation Report Out of Date Due to Declining Gas Prices

President Joe Biden sought to downplay a report showing higher-than-expected inflation in June, calling it “out of date” because of declining US gasoline prices. Biden called inflation “unacceptably high” in a statement but said that “today’s data does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bloomberg

Rents in US Rise at Fastest Pace Since 1986, Buoying Inflation

Rents rose in the US last month at the fastest pace since 1986, helping to propel overall inflation to a fresh four-decade high. An index measuring rent of a primary residence was 0.8% higher in June than the month before, an acceleration from the 0.6% increase recorded in May, according to the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices published Wednesday. In the 12 months through June, rents were up 5.8%.
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Why Is Inflation So High Right Now?

The consumer price index surged 9.1 percent in June, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday. The increase in the CPI, a prominent measure of the nation's inflation rate, is being attributed to a number of factors by experts. The gain in consumer prices is the largest since...
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates plunge in the biggest drop since 2008

(Bloomberg) — Mortgage rates in the United States have posted the biggest one-week decline since 2008. The average for a 30-year loan fell to 5.3%, the lowest in a month and down from 5.7% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Buyers are getting a slight reprieve...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

10 Surprising Household Products Not Hit by Inflation

While many popular grocery store items, including avocados, eggs and meat, have skyrocketed in price over the last year due to inflation, certain products are seemingly unaffected and have even decreased in price. GOBankingRates pulled statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) to examine which...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Inflation hits 9.1%, showing no signs of a peak

Less than 24 hours after James Webb delighted us with the wonders of outer space, the June inflation report brought us screeching back to Earth. US consumer prices climbed 9.1% in June from a year prior, topping expectations of an 8.8% gain. That’s the highest rate of inflation since 1981, and a sign that it still hasn’t peaked, despite our best efforts to not spend anything on Prime Day.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Shows No Sign of Slowing as CPI Hits 40-Year High

With inflation still running rampant, retail apparel prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in June following a 0.7 percent increase in May, and were up an unadjusted 5.2 percent compared to a year earlier, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed Wednesday in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden says 9.1% inflation is 'unacceptably high' but blames out-of-date figures that don't 'reflect full impact' of gas prices decreasing by 40 cents: BoA analysts say SEVERE recession is necessary

Inflation in the U.S. rose to 9.1 percent in June, the highest since 1981 and a greater increase than economists predicted as President Joe Biden claims the issue is subsiding. The consumer price index, a broad measure of goods and services in the nation, soared above the 8.8 percent Dow...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Fed Could Entertain Full Point Rate Hike in the Wake of Inflation Scorcher

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Consumer Prices Rise 9.1% in June at the Highest Rate in Over 40 Years

Consumer prices surged in June, bringing inflation to a new more than 40-year high. Consumer prices increased by 9.1% in June compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.6% growth in May and from the 8.3% growth in April and represented the largest 12-month increase since the period ending November 1981.
BUSINESS

