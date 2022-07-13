ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South Africa’s many illegal guns a factor in bar shootings

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, SEBABATSO MOSAMO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168ArB_0ge4eXtD00
1 of 5

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are patrolling the streets of Johannesburg’s Soweto township, following a spate of bar shootings that have rocked the nation.

The country’s abundance of guns held illegally is partially to blame for the shootings in which 22 people were killed at three different taverns this past weekend, community activists said.

At least 16 people were shot dead at a tavern in the township of Soweto while four others were killed in Pietermaritzburg and two were shot dead in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg. One of those wounded in the Soweto shooting died in hospital on Tuesday, raising the death toll in that incident to 16.

It’s not known if the different shootings are linked but regional and ethnic rivalries, an organized crime extortion ring, competition between bar owners and political enmities are all possible motivations for the shootings, say analysts.

In all three incidents, the suspects opened fire on patrons before speeding off in their vehicles and notably the attackers did not rob the victims.

According to police, the gunmen in the Soweto shooting used high-caliber rifles including AK-47s, leaving 137 empty cartridges found on the scene. This has raised concerns about how criminals are able to access such high-powered weapons.

The illegal guns circulating in South Africa contributes to the country’s high crime rate, according to activists. An average of 23 people are shot and killed in South Africa daily, according to the country’s annual crime statistics.

Many of the weapons used by criminals have been stolen from police and private security firms, according to Gun Free South Africa. More than 12,900 people were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in 2020/2021, according to official statistics.

More than 3,400 police firearms had been reported stolen or unaccounted for in the last five years, according to the country’s official opposition, the Democratic Alliance. In January this year, the country’s parliamentary committee on policing heard that 158 guns went missing at the Norwood police station in Johannesburg.

“The most effective way to reduce gun deaths is to reduce gun availability. Right now we have guns flooding into the legal market, and then they move into the illegal market,” said Gun Free South Africa director Adele Kirsten.

“We know that the majority of these move from the hands of the private security industry and from fraud and corruption in the police,” said Kirsten.

Addressing the Soweto community this week South Africa Police Minister Bheki Cele said police would search houses to find the illegal guns that were used to terrorize the community.

“We have heard that illegal guns are everywhere in this community, we will be deploying the police here,” said Cele.

Soweto residents have decried the abundance of illegally held guns in the area, with some telling The Associated Press that they often hear gunshots at night.

“The reason why we don’t feel safe is because we don’t know whether the people responsible for the shooting are still in our township or not,” Anele Msompi said in the Xhosa language. “We are not safe. We can’t walk in the street, or even go to the shops without feeling nervous, anxious. We are afraid because these people could still be here with us.”

Another resident of the Nomzamo part of Soweto, Nkosimpendulo Mbhele, called on police to do more to reduce the number of guns in the area.

“I would like for our government could go door-to-door and collect all the illegal firearms, and arrest those found with illegal firearms,” said Mbhele. “They must operate during the day and at night, and go through all these shacks and houses here, because we often get mugged. You can’t even walk through this veld (field) because you may bump into thugs who will rob you at gunpoint.”

In a separate development, police arrested the owner of Enyobeni Tavern in East London where 21 teenagers were found dead last month. The owner was arrested on Saturday and two of his employees were arrested on Tuesday and will face charges for violating liquor trading laws and selling alcohol to children, according to the police.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Family of black man shot 60 times by Ohio police say they didn't know he had a gun and a COP friend recently introduced him to weapons: Protests in Portland and Akron as lawyer slams officers for 'shooting him like a dog'

A black Ohio man who was shot 60 times and killed by police was only recently introduced to guns by his cop friend, his family's lawyer has revealed, after officers said they found a weapon in his car. Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dead by Akron officers following a traffic...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Arms dealer, 70, identified as gunman who killed three at Alabama church potluck

The suspect accused of killing three elderly parishoners in a shooting at an Alabama church potluck has been identified as 70-year-old Robert Findlay Smith.Mr Smith, an alleged federal firearms dealer, was charged with capital murder on Friday, a day after the shooting at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, south of Birmingham.A mugshot shows the suspected gunman with a black eye believed to have been sustained when he was tackled to the ground by a hero churchgoer who wrestled away his firearm. Three churchgoers at a “Boomers Potluck” event were killed: 84-year-old Jane Pounds,  75-year-old Sarah Yeager, and 84-year-old...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
The Associated Press

Man acquitted in Air India bombings shot to death in Canada

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — A man acquitted in a terrorist bombing that killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 was slain Thursday in a possible targeted shooting, Canadian authorities said. Officials said the victim was Ripudaman Singh Malik, who with co-defendant Ajaib Singh Bagri was found not guilty in March 2005 of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people on June 23, 1985. Police had not initially released the dead man’s identity, but confirmed it after Malik’s son, Jaspreet Malik, reported his father’s slaying in a statement on social media. “The media will always refer to him as someone charged with the Air India bombing,” the son wrote on Facebook. “The media and RCMP never seemed to accept the court’s decision and I pray today’s tragedy is not related.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun

A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Organized Crime#South African Police#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

'He was just like aim practice': Sister of black man shot 60 times and killed by Ohio police tearfully says she can't watch clip of him being gunned down - as officers fire tear gas at protesters

Jayland Walker's older sister wants to know why eight Ohio cops treated him 'just like aim practice' when they fired more than 90 bullets at him following a traffic stop. Walker, 25, was shot and killed by Akron, Ohio police officers after being struck more than 60 times on June 27.
AKRON, OH
AFP

US boy, 8, shoots dead baby girl with father's gun

An eight-year-old boy shot dead a baby and wounded her toddler sister while playing with his father's gun in Florida last weekend, police said. "He pulls the gun from the holster, starts playing with it and fires a round into the one-year-old toddler, ultimately killing the one year old.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Unarmed man shot by police during prison break was ‘lawfully killed’

An unarmed father-of-two was “lawfully killed” by a firearms officer during a foiled prison break, but police made numerous failures in the planning and execution of the operation, an inquiry has concluded.Jermaine Baker was fatally shot at close range as he sat in the front passenger seat of a stolen Audi A6 near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015 by police who suspected he and other conspirators were about to free a dangerous prisoner from a custody van.The 28-year-old, from Tottenham, was unarmed at the time he was shot by a counter-terrorism specialist firearms officer known...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
BBC

Nova Scotia shooting: Gunman's partner describes night of terror

The common-law partner of the gunman behind Canada's worst mass shooting has said she feared for her life. Lisa Banfield, 53, testified before a joint federal and provincial inquiry looking into the April 2020 shooting. The inquiry was launched a few months after the shooting amid fierce criticism of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

16-year-old killed in hail of gunfire, Philadelphia police say

A 16-year-old in Philadelphia died in a hail of gunfire late Monday night in what police say was possibly a shootout between rival groups. Officers found the teen, Shawn Grant, lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his side, chest, back and legs, according to local media. The shooting reportedly took place at roughly 11:30 p.m., and Grant was rushed to the hospital but declared dead at 11:45 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

In an extraordinary, in depth report, NBC News goes inside the gun violence epidemic affecting America’s cities. Correspondents Kate Snow, Gabe Gutierrez, Gadi Schwartz, and Jesse Kirsch embed with police, hospitals, and community activists to see how gun violence is tearing through communities. Their report focuses on one night, Saturday, July 16th, to show just how regular, and pervasive, gun violence is.July 17, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

4 killed amid gunfire during argument at Houston apartment

HOUSTON (AP) — Four people were killed when gunfire erupted during an argument at an apartment complex in Houston, officials said. The Harris County sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they found four males who had been shot late Saturday night. Three of them were confirmed dead at the scene and the fourth was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

S.C. woman charged with killing man found in shallow grave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman under police suspicion for months has now been charged with the murder of her onetime boyfriend. Local news outlets report Jessica Marie Stachan, 28, was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sheriff’s investigators say she killed Devantae Griffin. He was reported missing on March 30 and his was body was found in a shallow grave near Spartanburg in late April. Strachan was already in jail when the new charges were brought, and it’s unclear if she has a lawyer. A circuit judge will consider bail at a later date. Investigators had initially charged Strachan with obstruction of justice. She aroused suspicion after investigators sought to interview her a second time, believing her statements misleading, only to find she had left for Florida without telling them. Deputies charged her with obstruction in part because she took Griffin’s phone with her.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

999K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy