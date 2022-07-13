ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart Just Announced An Update To Its Home Delivery–And Customers Are Saying 'Finally!'

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeAYz_0ge4dW2h00
Shutterstock

Shopping at Walmart is now easier than ever, thanks to their latest game-changing update.

On July 6, the company announced that their “popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+.” The American retail corporation reports, “What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.”

Combining the InHome Delivery Service and Walmart+ together is a great move because “it allows them to complete all their membership needs in a single place.” Super convenient!

According to Chris Cracchiolo, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Walmart+, “When Walmart+ members ask for something, we work around the clock to make it happen for them.” He adds, “Our members want options and a shopping experience that is easy to navigate and accommodates their individual needs, while saving them time and money—this is true now more than ever.”

At the same time, July 6 also marked the day that the retailer expanded its InHome Delivery Service across the country. As of this writing, InHome is now available in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Dallas, Austin, San Jose and San Francisco.

In terms of fees and costs, the company mentioned that current Walmart+ members who pay $12.95 a month or $98 a year “can now add unlimited fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 a month or $40 per year.” If a shopper chooses to avail of this plan, they’ll be paying $138 annually in total for both. This price is $10 less than when InHome and Walmart+ were considered completely separate memberships.

Whitney Pegden, Vice President and General Manager of InHome at Walmart, said, “We know how much InHome members love this service – they see the same familiar faces and build real relationships with our associates, who help them get through their busy weeks.” She continued, “InHome has one of the highest customer experience ratings in the business, and now we’ve made it even easier to access in even more locations as we grow to reach over 30 million households by the end of the year.” Amazing!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Delivery#San Francisco#Food Drink#American
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Locked Out By Landlord, Forced to Close

A local brewery is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The Arizona craft brewing scene didn’t fully take off until well into the 2000s. However, there were a handful of locations that did spring up in the early 1990s (which took place after Jimmy Carter passed a law in the 1970s that allowed for consumers at home to brew their own beer). Barrio Brewing Company in Tucson became the first craft brewery in the state to open back in 1991. Not long after that, a Phoenix-area-based brewery opened up, although the brewery has now been forced to close.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes. To Be Replaced Immediately

A new restaurant is replacing an old one in metro Phoenix.Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash. There are a number of restaurant “concept” groups around the Valley that, when one restaurant fails to impress, instead of closing up shop and moving out of the space, the restaurant group simply changes up the menu, alters the decor, and rebrands the establishment. For these restaurant groups that have established enough equity to be able to swap in entirely new menus and decor on a semi-frequent basis, it does make it easier to eventually land on a menu that connects with customers. This is exactly what is happening with one local restaurant, as it closes down shop in preparation for a new restaurant to open in its place.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy