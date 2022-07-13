Walmart Just Announced An Update To Its Home Delivery–And Customers Are Saying 'Finally!'

Shutterstock

Shopping at Walmart is now easier than ever, thanks to their latest game-changing update.

On July 6, the company announced that their “popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+.” The American retail corporation reports, “What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.”

Combining the InHome Delivery Service and Walmart+ together is a great move because “it allows them to complete all their membership needs in a single place.” Super convenient!

According to Chris Cracchiolo, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Walmart+, “When Walmart+ members ask for something, we work around the clock to make it happen for them.” He adds, “Our members want options and a shopping experience that is easy to navigate and accommodates their individual needs, while saving them time and money—this is true now more than ever.”

At the same time, July 6 also marked the day that the retailer expanded its InHome Delivery Service across the country. As of this writing, InHome is now available in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Dallas, Austin, San Jose and San Francisco.

In terms of fees and costs, the company mentioned that current Walmart+ members who pay $12.95 a month or $98 a year “can now add unlimited fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 a month or $40 per year.” If a shopper chooses to avail of this plan, they’ll be paying $138 annually in total for both. This price is $10 less than when InHome and Walmart+ were considered completely separate memberships.

Whitney Pegden, Vice President and General Manager of InHome at Walmart, said, “We know how much InHome members love this service – they see the same familiar faces and build real relationships with our associates, who help them get through their busy weeks.” She continued, “InHome has one of the highest customer experience ratings in the business, and now we’ve made it even easier to access in even more locations as we grow to reach over 30 million households by the end of the year.” Amazing!