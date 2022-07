Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a law Friday prohibiting the use of digital assets as forms of payments in Russia. The legislation will reportedly prohibit the transfer or acceptance of ”digital financial assets as a consideration for transferred goods, performed works, rendered services, as well as in any other way that allows one to assume payment for goods (works, services) by a digital financial asset, except as otherwise provided by federal laws,” effectively banning the use of crypto or NFTs as forms of payments.

