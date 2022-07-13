Last Call: One More For The Road To See Alan Jackson In NoDak

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Just months after topping the Billboard Country Albums chart with his whopping 34-track album American Heartbreak in May, this prolific, country and Americana-synthesizing artist returns with the nine-track EP Summertime Blues. The slow-burning, demo-like title track makes great use of Bryan’s craggy, weathered voice and the song finds the singer-songwriter staring into a summer sunset, musing that he has no one to share it with as the summer months stretch long before him. This year, Bryan has had successful sets at Stagecoach Country Music Festival and at its newly-minted, more Americana-leaning cousin, Palomino Festival. Meanwhile, his song “Something in the Orange” just entered the Country Airplay chart at No. 59 and is in the top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Bryan is shaping up to be one of the most exciting country music newcomers of the year.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO