WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Showers and drenching thunderstorms in the northern and western parts of the area through Sunday evening will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The wet weather will diminish by mid to late evening, with a partly cloudy to clear sky Sunday night. Patchy fog is possible, especially in those locations that experienced rain on Sunday. Lows by Monday morning are in the low to mid 60s.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO