Tupelo retiree divides time between kitchen, golf course

TUPELO – When Bob Baughn was growing up in Hattiesburg, he was more interested in eating food than cooking it.

But after he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, he started playing around in the kitchen a bit.

"It was easy things things at first, like hamburgers, goulashes, soups," said Baughn, 77. "I got into other stuff later. I've been cooking for more than 50 years."

Baughn, who moved to Tupelo in 1978, retired in 2011 from Tower Automotive, and worked for JESCO for 20 years before that. He and his wife, Stephanie, share two children, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a little white Bichon named Bogey.

"Now that I'm retired, I'm either on the golf course or in the kitchen," he said. "Stephanie can cook, but she'd rather clean, so we've got an agreement."

"He's got a knack for cooking, and I don't," said Stephanie, who worked as a secretary at Harrisburg Baptist Church for almost 25 years. "I cook all the holiday meals. I want to do the dressing and sweet potatoes with all the trimmings. He kind of steps back and lets me do it."

Baughn figures he cooks at least three or four times a week, with a typical summer meal being country-fried steak, purple-hull peas, fried okra or squash, sliced tomatoes and Mexican cornbread. The rest of the week, the couple has leftovers, or something easy, like burgers.

"My favorite meal is a good old cheeseburger with french fries," he said. "It's hard to beat a good cheeseburger."

A lot of the recipes that are in Baughn's regular menu rotation came from a church ministry he participates in called Mountain T.O.P., or Tennessee Outreach Project.

"They've got a lot of good cooks there," he said. "I'd go in and start a conversation, and they'd give me the recipe. They have really good food."

Baughn likes to watch Trisha Yearwood and Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, on the Food Network, but he doesn't care for competition shows like "Guy's Grocery Games."

"I like the ones that teach you something about cooking," he said.

Baughn doesn't try new recipes very often – maybe once every couple of months.

"What I like to do is go out to eat and try to come home and duplicate what I had," he said. "Half the fun is trying to figure out what's in it."

WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

1 medium onion, chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 can chopped green chilies, drained

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon dried cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cans Great Northern or navy beans, undrained

1 can chicken broth

1 1/2 cups finely chopped cooked chicken

Shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa, for garnish

In a large skillet or saucepan, cook onion in olive oil until transparent. Add chilies, flour and seasonings. Cook a few minutes, then add beans and broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened. Add chicken and cook on low heat for about 30 minutes. Ladle into bowls and top with grated cheese, sour cream and salsa, if desired.

KING RANCH CHICKEN CASSEROLE

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups chicken broth

1 can Ro-tel tomatoes

1 (12-ounce) package tortilla chips

3 cups cooked, diced chicken breasts

1 onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic salt

Combine chicken soup, mushroom soup, broth and tomatoes. Set aside.

In a lightly greased 3-quart shallow casserole, layer half of the tortillas, half of the chicken, half of the onion, half of the bell pepper and half of the cheese. Pour half of the soup mixture over all. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with chili powder and garlic salt and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes.

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

2 to 4 chicken breast halves

1 jar salsa

1 packet fajita or taco seasoning

Chili powder to taste

2 medium onions, chopped

1 can black beans, drained

1 can chili beans, drained

1 can whole kernel corn (optional)

1 can chicken broth (optional)

Tortilla chips

Shredded cheese and sour cream, for garnish

Boil the chicken until done. Remove from pot, and set aside to cool. Shred the chicken, and return it to the pot of broth. Add salsa, fajita seasoning, chili powder, onions, beans and corn, if using. If there's not enough broth left from cooking the chicken, add a can of chicken broth. Cook on medium high heat for about 15 minutes, then reduce heat to medium and simmer another 15 to 20 minutes.

When ready to serve, put some tortilla chips in the bottom of a soup bowl. Ladle soup over the chips. Garnish soup with shredded cheese and sour cream, if desired.

BOB'S MEXICAN CORNBREAD

1 cup self-rising corn meal

2 eggs

2/3 cup oil

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 onion, chopped

Jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

1 (14-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 tablespoon salt

Coat the bottom of a cast iron skillet with a little oil. Place skillet in oven at 350 degrees until oil is very hot.

In a mixing bowl, combine corn meal, eggs, oil, cheese, onion, jalapeños, corn and salt. Use a mixer to make sure the mixture is smooth.

Pour batter into the hot skillet and bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool for a few minutes, then flip cornbread onto a plate and cut in wedges.

POPPY SEED CHICKEN

4 cups cooked, chopped chicken seasoned with lemon pepper

8 ounces sour cream

1 large can cream of mushroom soup

1 large can cream of chicken soup

1 sleeve club crackers, crushed

Butter or margarine

In a large bowl, combine chopped chicken, sour cream and soups. Pour mixture into a greased 9x13-inch casserole.

Combine crushed crackers with just enough melted butter to make the crumbs barely wet. Sprinkle crumb mixture over chicken mixture. Sprinkle with poppy seeds.

Cover casserole with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until the casserole is bubbly.

BOB'S MUSHROOMS

1/2 stick butter

1 cup soy sauce

Garlic to taste

1 cup burgundy wine

1 large onion, chopped

1 (8-ounce) carton button mushrooms

In a large skillet, combine butter, soy sauce, garlic, wine and onion. Sauté for 10 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook on low for 1 hour, or until mushrooms are tender.

PEANUT BRITTLE

2 cups sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup water

2 sticks margarine

2 cups raw peanuts

1 tablespoon baking soda

In a cast iron skillet, combine sugar, corn syrup and water. Bring mixture to a boil, then add margarine. Stir frequently until mixture reaches 230 degrees on a candy thermometer. Add raw peanuts and continue stirring until the temperature reaches 305 degrees.

Remove from heat and quickly stir in the baking soda. Mix well and pour onto a baking sheet. As the brittle cools, stretch it out thinly by lifting and pulling the edges using two forks. Refrigerate for a few minutes to cool.