NBA

Vasilije Micic: 'I'm stil showing a desire to go the NBA'

 4 days ago
Micic, 28, recently joined the lineup of the 2022 Aegean Ball Festival in Syros and talked to Eurohoops about his intentions, confirming that he remains Efes-bound in case no deal with an NBA team arises. “It’s nothing mystic or secret here. It’s about reality. I’m still showing a desire to go to the NBA,” Micic told Eurohoops. “I would like to try myself there, I would like to go there to see how is everything over there. Some things are not in my hands. I have some days left to make it happen, day by day. We will see. Otherwise, I will stay in Efes, but for now, it’s to go there”.

Source: EuroHoops.net

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Vasilije Micic reportedly on the radar of several NBA teams

sportando.basketball/en/vasilije-mi…2:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Since Vasilije Micic is in the news, I talked about my favorite European player for the last decade with his running mate Shane Larkin a couple of years ago.

Those two guys have led Efes to back-to-back Euroleague titles: theathletic.com/1837511/2020/0…1:25 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Vasilije Micic: I’m still thinking about the NBA. This season I feel readier to go there sportando.basketball/en/vasilije-mi…3:24 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Vasilije Micic, Nikola Milutinov, Georgios Papagiannis, Theodoros Papaloukas, and many others appeared at an event for Georgios Printezis yesterday.

Dimitris Diamantidis stole the show, however, and later shared his thoughts about Micic 👇

basketnews.com/news-175014-di…3:50 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Vasilije Micic is feeling ready to take off to the NBA 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Wlpx0eAwo12:29 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Vasilije Micic said he’s ready to play in the NBA next year more than any other time. But ti’s not gonna happen at Thunder. He’s looking for a trade to play in a Playoff-caliber team, there’s no progress at all though. Anadolu Efes option is still on the table for him. #ThunderUp10:38 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Vasilije Micic grabbing a pic with his favourite player – Panathinaikos legend Dimitris Diamantidis 🔥👀

📸 vasamicic13/Instagram pic.twitter.com/J57EK4IUkw6:33 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Death, taxes, and Vasilije Micic hitting a buzzer-beater over Sasha Vezenkov 😆🥶

🎥 @sport24 pic.twitter.com/ekhnk4Zs9O6:18 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Vasilije Micic: “I feel ready for the NBA, it’s time”

eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/…5:53 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Vasilije Micic is still thinking about going to the NBA the next season 🙌

The Serbian star said he’s ready more than ever for the move to the NBA:

basketnews.com/news-175001-va…5:13 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic continues to attract significant interest among several NBA teams who’d like to acquire and sign him. OKC has rights to 6-foot-5 PG, but doesn’t fit their rebuild timeline at 28. Micic would like to join NBA next season if deal’s found -via Twitter @wojespn / July 12, 2022

Svetislav Pesic announced the Serbian national team’s 22-man list for the qualification window in August and for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022. The Serbs are preparing for the August FIBA World Cup qualifiers window and the EuroBasket 2022, which will start in September. Head coach Svetislav Pesic announced his preliminary selection for both events on Tuesday. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic highlights the Serbian 22-man squad, while he will also be joined by NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica, as well as Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and others. -via BasketNews / July 12, 2022

Talking to COSMOTE TV, Micic expressed his unquenchable desire to go overseas. “This year, I’m really willing to go there. I’m really in peace with myself about making that decision. Last summer, I wasn’t mentally ready because I wanted to stay in Europe for one more year. -via BasketNews / July 11, 2022

Comments / 0

