Joel Embiid granted French citizenship
Joel Embiid officially received his French citizenship, validated by the official gazette of the French Republic (Journal Officiel de la République Française) on June 4, according to a report by bebasket.fr. Cameroon-born Embiid was a strong MVP candidate during the 2021-22 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading the league with 30.6 points scored per game.
Source: EuroHoops.net
With his newly-acquired French passport, the possibility of him joining the French national team for the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024 is more than viable, as there are no longer legal obstacles. -via EuroHoops.net / July 13, 2022
Bobby Marks: The structure of the $193 million Zion Williamson extension is comparable to the 2017 contract that Joel Embiid signed in Philadelphia, league sources tell ESPN. The contract is fully guaranteed and has a prior injury clause along with criteria for games played. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 12, 2022
Bobby Marks: As is the same in the Embiid contract, the team would need to waive Williamson for him not to receive the full amount. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 12, 2022
