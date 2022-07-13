ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid granted French citizenship

Joel Embiid officially received his French citizenship, validated by the official gazette of the French Republic (Journal Officiel de la République Française) on June 4, according to a report by bebasket.fr. Cameroon-born Embiid was a strong MVP candidate during the 2021-22 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading the league with 30.6 points scored per game.

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points per minute of all-time (minimum 50 games):

.83 — Joel Embiid

.81 — Zion Williamson

.79 — Michael Jordan

.78 — George Gervin

.78 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/OMC2SQhV6M12:26 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Joel Embiid granted French citizenship sportando.basketball/en/joel-embiid…9:08 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

“What’s he gonna do when he has to guard Embiid & Jokic?” is a funny way to evaluate Chet Holmgren.

That’s like saying “What’s Marcus Smart gonna do when he has to guard Curry & Dame?”

Probably get scored on. A lot. Like everyone else. But OKC does have to play 27 other teams. – 7:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Bam Adebayo this season:

— 19/10/3

— 55.7 FG%

— All-Defensive Second Team

Giannis, Embiid and Jokic were the only other players to average 19/10 or better. pic.twitter.com/T3k3wxjLJK1:41 PM

With his newly-acquired French passport, the possibility of him joining the French national team for the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024 is more than viable, as there are no longer legal obstacles. -via EuroHoops.net / July 13, 2022

Bobby Marks: The structure of the $193 million Zion Williamson extension is comparable to the 2017 contract that Joel Embiid signed in Philadelphia, league sources tell ESPN. The contract is fully guaranteed and has a prior injury clause along with criteria for games played. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 12, 2022

Bobby Marks: As is the same in the Embiid contract, the team would need to waive Williamson for him not to receive the full amount. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 12, 2022

Here was the Chiefs' final contract offer to LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Reports continue to come in that the Kansas City Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown Jr. will not agree on a new contract extension ahead of Friday’s deadline. The latest comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports that the Chiefs made an aggressive push to get Brown Jr. signed to a long-term deal. Schefter says the final offer from K.C. was a six-year deal worth $139 million with an average salary of $23.16 million per year and a $30.25 million signing bonus. The contract would pay $95 million in the first five years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
