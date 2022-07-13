Remsen St. Mary’s Baseball Clinches Seventh Consecutive State Tournament Appearance

Le Mars Police and the State Department of Criminal Investigation are looking into an incident last night that resulted in a suspect taking his own life. In a press release, Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says officers were serving a search warrant at 1215 7th Ave SE in reference to an investigation. After they knocked on the door, a male suspect fired several rounds at the officers. One of those rounds went into a neighbors’s home, lodging in a bedroom headboard. The officers retreated, and set up a security perimeter around the residence. The Combined Emergency Response team, made up of members of Le Mars Police, the Plymouth County Sheriffs Department, and surrounding counties and Cherokee Police, was activated. There followed several failed attempts to make contact with the suspect. The Response Team entered the residence around 3 am this morning, and found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The DCI is investigating the incident.

