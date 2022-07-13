ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, IA

Remsen St. Mary’s Baseball Clinches Seventh Consecutive State Tournament Appearance

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last seven years, people in Remsen have been able to count on three things: death, taxes, and St. Mary’s baseball making it to state. The top-ranked Hawks beat West Harrison in Sioux City on Tuesday night by a final of 12-2 in five innings sending the Hawks to their...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

11 Iowa nursing homes have closed in recent months

JOHNSTON -- Nearly a dozen nursing homes in Iowa, including three in Siouxland, have closed since late last year, largely due to financial stress from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages, the leader of a statewide health care organization said Friday. While many businesses and industries are facing those...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, July 16

Ground was broken this week on a project to build a new aquatic center for the city of Akron. City administrator Dan Rolfes says the city has had a swimming pool since 1954, but it had to be torn down last year, leaving them without a pool for this year.
AKRON, IA
kyoutv.com

RAGBRAI to bring thousands to small western Iowa town

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 49th year of the ride. And the Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI Housing Committee says riders will come from all over the world. Sergeant Bluff, a town of slightly more than 5,000 people, will house nearly 3,200 people associated with RAGBRAI. “That is huge, that...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
KCAU 9 News

Arcade-style business in Sioux City mall closes doors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An arcade-style pizzeria and ice-cream parlor that replaced Chuck E. Cheese in Sioux City’s shopping mall is no longer being permitted to continue operations. According to a post on Maude’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor Facebook page, as of Monday, the business cannot...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Remsen, IA
Sports
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
City
Remsen, IA
stormlakeradio.com

City of Spencer Shuts Off Power to Trailer Park

The city of Spencer has followed through with threats to shut off power to a trailer park at the corner of West 18th Street and 4th Avenue West after it failed to meet an inspection. The owner of the park, Bill Caskey, received the notification Monday afternoon, along with the...
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shyvonne Thomas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Shyvonne Thomas is wanted by Woodbury County for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Shyvonne Thomas is 25 years old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. If you have any information about Shyvonne Thomas, please call the US Marshal...
nwestiowa.com

Four cited for having alcohol under age

PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
KLEM

Shots Fired – Update

Le Mars Police and the State Department of Criminal Investigation are looking into an incident last night that resulted in a suspect taking his own life. In a press release, Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says officers were serving a search warrant at 1215 7th Ave SE in reference to an investigation. After they knocked on the door, a male suspect fired several rounds at the officers. One of those rounds went into a neighbors’s home, lodging in a bedroom headboard. The officers retreated, and set up a security perimeter around the residence. The Combined Emergency Response team, made up of members of Le Mars Police, the Plymouth County Sheriffs Department, and surrounding counties and Cherokee Police, was activated. There followed several failed attempts to make contact with the suspect. The Response Team entered the residence around 3 am this morning, and found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The DCI is investigating the incident.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks
kicdam.com

Ruthven Search Warrant Results in Drug Charges

Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven man is facing drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. 28-year-old Tyler Sturgill was taken into custody in late June after the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant at 1205 Main Street in Ruthven. Sturgill was charged with second...
RUTHVEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct

LARCHWOOD—A 35-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, in Larchwood on charges of disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture and interference with official acts. The arrest of Samantha Ann Haugen stemmed from an incident at the Car Show & Burnouts that were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy