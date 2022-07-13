ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington, MA

Massachusetts State Police kick off annual 2-week long Junior Trooper Camp

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center, assisted by Department members, started their annual two week Junior Trooper Camp at Massachusetts...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 1

 

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department joins local departments for dive team training

“Early Thursday morning the New Bedford Police Department along with surrounding police departments held their monthly dive team training. The departments included Dartmouth Police Department, Fairhaven Police Department, Lakeville Police Department (MA), Taunton Police Department, and Pembroke Police Department. What a great day to be on the water😎🛥” -City of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bus drives through Massachusetts restaurant on Route 1

A restaurant was damaged, and a driver injured after a bus crashed into a restaurant Saturday. According to Police Chief William Brooks, late last night at approximately 10:20 p.m., there was a crash at the Château Restaurant on Route 1 in Norwood. Apparently, an empty school bus was leaving...
NORWOOD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man stabbed in Providence, suspect arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 36-year-old man is recovering after police say he was stabbed several times on Friday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hawkins Street and Branch Avenue near the baseball field, according to police. 12 News was on the scene and captured video of investigators scanning the area […]
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
ABC6.com

State police identify driver killed in highway crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Pawtucket Wednesday. State police said that 33-year-old Kristen Ehly, of Achushnet, Massachusetts, drove off of the highway, hitting a guard rail and a utility pole at about 5:30 p.m.
whdh.com

Marblehead woman charged with homicide after fatal farm stand crash

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marblehead woman faces motor vehicle homicide charges in connection with the death of farm stand worker Susan Sforza Nico, 47, in May. As 7NEWS previously reported, Nico, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when a car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center, according to police. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck by the car and were hospitalized.
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford grandad seeks public’s help locating missing teenage granddaughter

“This is my granddaughter, Angelica (Jelli). She has been missing since Tuesday. If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts please call the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 991-6300 or me at 774-400-3422 or message me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dale.almeida.31. Thank you!”-Dale Almeida.
leominsterchamp.com

Armed man engages in standoff with police at Coolidge Park in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG — Facing arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier in the day, a 29-year-old Fitchburg resident held police at bay at Coolidge Park for several hours before surrendering Tuesday night. Fitchburg police charged Justin Sousa with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Sousa...
Daily Voice

Fitchburg Commuter Rail Suspended After Person Killed By Train In Concord

Travel on the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line was suspended after a person was struck and killed by a train in Concord, MBTA officials confirm to Daily Voice. An adult female intentionally walked in front of an oncoming train near the Belknap Street Crossing on the morning of Wednesday, July 13, NBC Boston and officials report. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police take two guns, reckless driver off the street in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Teamwork between patrol officers and detectives paid off in Brockton this week as multiple people were arrest on gun charges, according to authorities. On Monday, Brockton Police say an Audi A4 was driving recklessly throughout the city. Bernaldino Tavares, 18, refused to stop for officers and continued to speed and violate traffic laws until detectives helped in getting the car to stop, according to law enforcement officials.
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA

