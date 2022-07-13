ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds risk disparity for Black children who have stroke after heart transplant

heart.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, July 13, 2022 – Black children who underwent heart transplant surgery for the first time were more than three times as likely to die after six months than white children, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The study’s authors...

newsroom.heart.org

heart.org

Winning scientific research announced for heart failure and social/structural determinants of health

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 — The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary organization devoted to longer, healthier lives, recognizes structural racism as a major cause of poor health and premature death from heart disease and stroke.[1] Areas in the U.S. with more social vulnerabilities have higher premature mortality from cardiovascular disease.[2] The American Heart Association, and the Association of Black Cardiologists hosted a six-month data challenge in which researchers tested the relationships between heart failure and health disparities, social determinants of health and structural determinants of health. The results were evaluated by a peer review group of nearly 30 experts in the field. Four teams of researchers are winners.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Bacteria in donor organs complicate immune response after transplantation

Organ transplant recipients take life-long immunosuppressive drugs to prevent their bodies from mounting an immune response against the donated organ, yet a substantial number of them still reject the organs. A new study by researchers from the University of Chicago shows that transplant recipients also mount an immune response against commensal bacteria in the organ graft, adding to the immune response against the genetic makeup of the tissue and reducing the effectiveness of immunosuppressive drugs.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Testing Procedure Improves Fatty Liver Disease Diagnosis

It is important to know whether patients have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) or alcohol-related liver disease (ALD), as this distinction plays a key role in treatment and prognosis but cannot be reliably determined by established diagnostic means. In a study led by MedUni Vienna, a new method has now been used to determine alcohol consumption in fatty liver disease. It was found that about 30% of patients with presumed NAFLD were at risk of alcohol-related liver damage. Alcohol markers in the patients' hair proved to be particularly accurate indicators. The research was recently published in the highly esteemed Journal of Hepatology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Uterus transplants allow successful pregnancies in U.S. women-study

July 6 (Reuters) - More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows. Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58%, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Can You Live With a Rectal Tumor? Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer is curable if detected early, and the overall 5-year survival rate is 63%. Survival rates for rectal cancer depend on the stage of the cancer as well as your age, overall health, and response to treatment:. Localized (has not spread): Approximately 91%. Regional (spread to surrounding tissues or...
CANCER
The Independent

Heart disease risk rises in men as they lose Y chromosome with age, study finds

Loss of the Y chromosome in the blood cells of men as they age can cause impaired heart function and death from cardiovascular diseases, according to a new study that may lead to novel therapies to treat heart ailments.Previous research has shown that men, on average, die several years younger than women, with the gradual loss of Y chromosome in their immune system’s white blood cells linked to an increased risk of developing diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.The new research, published in the journal Science on Thursday, found that those with such Y chromosome loss, called mLOY (mosaic Loss...
CANCER
IFLScience

Key Mechanism Behind Colon Cancer Relapse After Chemotherapy Discovered

Researchers from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine Barcelona have uncovered a mechanism behind the recurrence of colorectal cancer after chemotherapy treatment. The team, in a new study, identified a gene and a specific cell population that drives the recurrence behavior in colon cancer, paving the way for new therapeutics that could target the pathway and neutralize these cell populations, which could help improve the efficacy of chemotherapy treatment in the future.
CANCER
Phys.org

Y chromosome loss causes heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease

Loss of the Y chromosome in blood cells of men is associated with disease and mortality, but no clear, causal relationship has been identified. Now, researchers from Uppsala University show in an international study in the journal Science that loss of the Y chromosome in white blood cells causes development of fibrosis in the heart, impaired heart function and death from cardiovascular diseases in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Late endocrine effects after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in children with nonmalignant diseases

The number of children undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for nonmalignant diseases has increased in recent years. Endocrine complications are common after HSCT for malignant diseases, while little is known about long-term prevalence and risk factors in children transplanted for nonmalignant diseases. We retrospectively evaluated gonadal function, near adult height and thyroid function in 197 survivors of pediatric HSCT for hemoglobinopathies (n"‰="‰66), inborn errors of immunity/metabolism (n"‰="‰74) and bone marrow failure disorders (n"‰="‰57); median follow-up was 6.2 years (range 3.0"“10.5). Gonadal dysfunction occurred in 55% of (post)pubertal females, was still present at last assessment in 43% and was more common after busulfan- than treosulfan-based conditioning (HR 10.6, CI 2.2"“52.7; adjusted for HSCT indication). Gonadal dysfunction occurred in 39% of (post)pubertal males, was still present at last assessment in 32% and was less common in those who were prepubertal compared to (post)pubertal at HSCT (HR 0.11; CI 0.05"“0.21). Near adult height was more than 2 SDS below mean parental height in 21% of males and 8% of females. Hypothyroidism occurred in 16% of patients; 4% received thyroxin treatment. In conclusion, endocrine complications, especially gonadal dysfunction, are common after pediatric HSCT for nonmalignant conditions. In females, treosulfan seems less gonadotoxic than busulfan. Careful long-term endocrine follow-up is indicated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New AI model for the accurate diagnosis of neoplasia associated with inflammatory bowel disease

The incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—an intractable disease characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract—has increased significantly in Japan. Chronic inflammation associated with IBD often leads to the development of cancer in the colorectal region. For patients who have visible or low-grade dysplasia (abnormal cell...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Women with stroke disadvantaged in critical treatment time window

Despite women with stroke being more likely than men to arrive at the hospital by ambulance, their care is less likely to follow a smooth pathway of care along the way, according to new research published in the Medical Journal of Australia. There was also an age effect, with ambulance...
HEALTH
The Independent

Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead

New York researchers transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day save human lives with animal organs.The experiments announced Tuesday come after a historic but failed attempt earlier this year to use a pig's heart to save a dying Maryland man — sort of a rehearsal before scientists try again in the living.Among the lessons: Practice with the deceased is important.“We learned so much from the first one that the second one is much better,” said Dr. Nader Moazami, who led the operations...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop treatment for rare, genetic liver disease

Researchers at Saint Louis University's School of Medicine, in collaboration with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, report the first effective drug to treat a rare, genetic liver disease that formerly could only be treated with a liver transplant. The study, "Fazirsiran for Liver Disease Associated with Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency," was published...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The metabolism of 1,25(OH)D in clinical and experimental kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) results in calcitriol deficiency and altered vitamin D metabolism. The objective of this study was to assess the 24-hydroxylation-mediated metabolism of 25(OH)D3 and 1,25(OH)2D3 in a cross-sectional analysis of participants with a range of kidney function assessed by precise measured GFR (mGFR) (N"‰="‰143) and in rats with the induction and progression of experimental kidney disease. Vitamin D metabolites were assessed with LC"“MS/MS. Circulating measures of 24-hydroxylation of 25(OH)D3 (24,25(OH)2D3:25(OH)D3) precisely decreased according to mGFR in humans and progressively in rats with developing CKD. In contrast, the 1,24,25(OH)3D3: 1,25(OH)2D3 vitamin D metabolite ratio increased in humans as the mGFR decreased and in rats with the induction and progression of CKD. Human participants taking cholecalciferol had higher circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3, despite no increase of 1,25(OH)2D3. This first report of circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3 in the setting of CKD provides novel insight into the uniquely altered vitamin D metabolism in this setting. A better understanding of the uniquely dysfunctional catabolic vitamin D profile in CKD may guide more effective treatment strategies. The potential that 24-hydroxylated products have biological activity of is an important area of future research.
SCIENCE

