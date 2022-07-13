ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

52 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Harry Gilmer

By Mason Woods
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Take a look today at the career of this Crimson Tide legend, Harry Gilmer. Harry Gilmer suited up for...

92.9 WTUG

48 Days away from Bama Kickoff: Phidarian Mathis

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is just 48 days away, so let's look at a recent Crimson Tide star that was a key piece of the Alabama defense, Phidarian Mathis.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

49 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Rashad Johnson

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is just 49 days away, so let's look today at one former Tide star who is still a key member of the Alabama team, Rashad Johnson.
SULLIGENT, AL
92.9 WTUG

50 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Alphonse “Shank” Taylor

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today, let's look at key piece of the Crimson Tide's 2016 national title run, Alphonse "Shank" Taylor. Alphonse Taylor suited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

JD Davison Explodes for Double-Double Against Grizzlies

We have all heard the fables of JD Davison's elite athleticism and next-level basketball talent since the moment he committed to the University of Alabama. Many grew doubtful the guard would ever blossom into the superstar that scouts believed he could become because of his struggles during his freshman year with the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
5 Desserts That Are Totally Alabama

Alabama has always had a very special place in my heart. I lived in Alabama in the Shelby County area from 1999 until 2013. I returned to the beautiful state, now living in Tuscaloosa since the summer of 2019. Certain desserts describe Alabama to the fullest. I mean, you can...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama: Why Is Gas Cheaper In Northport, Alabama?

I'm sitting here steaming as I wait in traffic to cross the bridge into Northport, just to buy cheaper gas. Gasoline is at least 10 cents cheaper a gallon in Northport compared to Tuscaloosa. Sometimes gas is 20 cents cheaper than a gallon in Northport. If you drive a truck or SUV that holds 25 gallons, as mine does, it adds up quickly.
NORTHPORT, AL
PHOTOS: Serious Accident On Skyland @20/59 In Tuscaloosa

A serious vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa with an overturned vehicle has closed down Northbound and Southbound lanes. According to ALDOT, the crash occurred at 7:40am. Captain Ray, Townsquare Media traffic reporter, has details below. Captain Ray, also posted this with photos from the scene. 9 Things That Taste Like an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
When Will A Mass Shooter Strike In Tuscaloosa?

It has to be talked about. Chicago, Tulsa, Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo. All in the last couple months. The data is controversial, so it's hard to say. It is not just America.Gun violence is everywhere. A mass shooting happened in a mall in Europe over the 4th of July holiday....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa County School Awarded For Record Academic Growth

Just as they're gearing up for another year of school, a Tuscaloosa County school recently received some outstanding news. Recently, 7 Alabama schools received an A+ College Ready "School of Excellence" award for the 2021-2022 school year. Out of those 7 schools in Alabama, a Tuscaloosa County School System's middle school made the list.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Starbucks Offering Huge Discounts In Alabama

Now here is a deal I can definitely enjoy. Who doesn’t like Starbucks?. I know I could always use a pick-me-up when the day seems to drag. So here’s the deal Starbucks is offering to its reward loyalty members. If you are not a member, download the app...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Black Excellence: Highlighting Dr. Liza Nicholson

It doesn't have to be Black History Month for us to recognize great individuals in Alabama. Dr. Liza Nicholson is simply Black Excellence. Liza is the Founder and Creator of All Rize, a not-for-profit and digital platform for promoting positive news and experiences through empowering resources on health, travel, and education. The platform allows for motivating articles and stories from the community that highlights positive resources that inspire and uplift. All Rize will also be providing scholarships in 2022 to first-generation college students who reside in the state of Alabama. Liza is also one of the founding board of directors and youth mentor for the Younger Women’s Task Force of Tuscaloosa, a not-for-profit affiliate organization focused on empowering women and girls, advocating for social justice, and promoting gender equality.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Black Belt Hiring Event Coming To West Alabama

The City of Livingston and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a hiring event on July 14th. According to a press release from West Alabama Works!, the hiring event will have a variety of jobs available from entry-level to upper-level positions. Job candidates will be able to learn about openings in multiple career areas like food service, construction, manufacturing, and more.
LIVINGSTON, AL
Are You Ready For Some Much Needed Good News?

Gas costs $85 a gallon. I'm only slightly exaggerating. Bibb County, Alabama lost a GREAT police officer (and an even BETTER man) in Deputy Brad Johnson. Every other day in West Alabama lately, it's "2 people killed"/"another shooting at an apartment complex" and on and on. I am ready for...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

