ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

On This Day: Manchester City Signed Carlos Tevez From Manchester United on a Five-Year Deal in 2009

By Matt Skinner
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Sir Alex Ferguson was left frustrated at the lack of communication between the Argentine striker and himself during the summer of 2009.

Carlos Tevez was signed by Mark Hughes in what would stir the emotions of both sets of fans with a banner of the Argentinian international welcoming him to Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShVoj_0ge3jx2N00
IMAGO / PA Images

The City manager at the time, Mark Hughes, told mcfc.co.uk: “It is terrific news. Carlos is an international player of the highest class who possesses all the attributes that will help drive this club forward.”

Ferguson said he had an idea Tevez was moving on after not answering his calls “I phoned him on holiday and he never got back to me and I texted him twice and he never got back to me then either, so obviously he had made his mind up a long time ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFkPP_0ge3jx2N00
IMAGO / Action Plus

The forward scored 73 goals in 148 outings for City, 58 of those goals coming in 113 games in the premier league.

His time at the Etihad Stadium was tainted when he reportedly refused to come on as a substitute in a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in September 2011, this led to him not playing again for Roberto Mancini's side until the following March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GI8ET_0ge3jx2N00
IMAGO / Sportimage

He returned to help City win a maiden Premier League title, having captained them to FA Cup final glory in 2011, before moving to Juventus in 2013.

Tevez retired this year and has taken up his first managerial role with Rosario Central in his home nation of Argentina.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Carlos Tevez
Person
Mark Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Manchester United#Argentine#Argentinian#Bayern Munich#Juventus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
City Transfer Room

Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford to Celebrate New Contract by Buying More Ice Cream

Manchester City's James Trafford had only one thing on his mind when he signed his new deal with the Premier League champions when he spoke to the News & Star. “I can live off not too much money, unlike some people. I don’t do too much with my money. I spend most of it on food. Ice cream – I love ice cream. With this new contract, I’ll just buy more ice cream." Trafford Said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy