On This Day: Manchester City Signed Carlos Tevez From Manchester United on a Five-Year Deal in 2009

Sir Alex Ferguson was left frustrated at the lack of communication between the Argentine striker and himself during the summer of 2009.

Carlos Tevez was signed by Mark Hughes in what would stir the emotions of both sets of fans with a banner of the Argentinian international welcoming him to Manchester.

IMAGO / PA Images

The City manager at the time, Mark Hughes, told mcfc.co.uk: “It is terrific news. Carlos is an international player of the highest class who possesses all the attributes that will help drive this club forward.”

Ferguson said he had an idea Tevez was moving on after not answering his calls “I phoned him on holiday and he never got back to me and I texted him twice and he never got back to me then either, so obviously he had made his mind up a long time ago.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

The forward scored 73 goals in 148 outings for City, 58 of those goals coming in 113 games in the premier league.

His time at the Etihad Stadium was tainted when he reportedly refused to come on as a substitute in a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in September 2011, this led to him not playing again for Roberto Mancini's side until the following March.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He returned to help City win a maiden Premier League title, having captained them to FA Cup final glory in 2011, before moving to Juventus in 2013.

Tevez retired this year and has taken up his first managerial role with Rosario Central in his home nation of Argentina.