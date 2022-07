It's no secret that we ALL need to save a little money during these trying times. Bay State residents will have that opportunity as consumers will not have to pay the state sales tax when making purchases on August 13th and 14th. You can spend up to $2,500 on selected merchandise as this annual move will translate into keeping some extra money in your pocket. Be advised that all retail items are not subject to this savings and here is a comprehensive list of items where the sales tax still applies:

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO