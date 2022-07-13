On3 National Recruiting Analyst predicts Oklahoma will land 4-star RB Daylan Smothers

The Oklahoma Sooners look like they’re about to have another domino fall in the 2023 recruiting class. Already putting together an incredibly strong July with five commitments, Oklahoma received another prediction to receive a commitment from 2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers.

At the end of June and beginning of July, the Oklahoma Sooners received several predictions from OU and Florida State insiders to land Smothers. Now, with the North Carolina product’s commitment right around the corner, On3’s National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman missed a prediction that Daylan Smothers is headed to Norman.

The Sooners have been battling it out with the Florida State Seminoles, Alabama Crimson Tide, and NC State Wolfpack, who were in his top four on June 27.

All signs point to Smothers becoming the second commitment at the running back position for the Sooners, who also have a pledge from Kalib Hicks out of Denton, Texas. Landing Smothers would mean DeMarco Murray would have successfully landed two four-star runners in back-to-back recruiting classes.

Daylan Smothers is set to announce his commitment on July 14.

Daylon Smothers’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 Recruiting Prediction: Sam Spiegelman on July 12, Chad Simmons on June 30 for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Rivals FutureCast: SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion issued a prediction for the Oklahoma Sooners on June 28.

247Sports Crystal Ball: 7 out of 8 predictions expect the Oklahoma Sooners to land Daylan Smothers.

Film

\

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 222 6 14

Rivals 4 171 4 7

247Sports 4 — 15 31

247 Composite 4 218 9 9

On3 Recruiting 4 194 8 8

On3 Composite 4 272 11 13

Vitals

Hometown Charlotte, NC

Projected Position Running Back

Height 6-0

Weight 180

Notable Offers