The 'worst variant' is here
Omicron offshoot BA.5 is now dominating US infections, proving the pandemic is far from...www.cnn.com
Fun fact about masks...went in to get my yearly checkup and the nurse put the finger clip on to check my oxygen. She literally asked me to take my mask off to get an accurate reading because it lowers oxygen levels.
Must be the liberal variant. It is and always has been a liberal plan-demic a cold given a different name for political means and control
Why is a vaccine the only solution???? I know why because a vaccine is the only way Pfizer can make another 35 billion $. They don’t make a lot of money on mono-clonals. Wake up people ! Follow the $$$$
