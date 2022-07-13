ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The 'worst variant' is here

By Eliza Mackintosh
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Omicron offshoot BA.5 is now dominating US infections, proving the pandemic is far from...

www.cnn.com

Guest
5d ago

Fun fact about masks...went in to get my yearly checkup and the nurse put the finger clip on to check my oxygen. She literally asked me to take my mask off to get an accurate reading because it lowers oxygen levels.

Just the truth
6d ago

Must be the liberal variant. It is and always has been a liberal plan-demic a cold given a different name for political means and control

Soothsayer 4417
5d ago

Why is a vaccine the only solution???? I know why because a vaccine is the only way Pfizer can make another 35 billion $. They don’t make a lot of money on mono-clonals. Wake up people ! Follow the $$$$

Person
Eric Topol
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Leana Wen
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
Upworthy

If mosquitoes won't leave you alone, it could be because of what's happening in your body

They seem to be attracted to viruses. As much as I love summer, there is one thing I could do without: bugs. More specifically, mosquitoes. Those pesky little buggers can wreak havoc on a beautiful summer day. Who hasn't spent time outside in summer and then come in all itchy and covered in bites? There are multiple reasons why some people are more susceptible to mosquito bites than others, but there's a new one that likely isn't on people's radars. Mosquitoes could be attracted to the odor certain viruses create in the body.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

What to Know About BA.5

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The omicron variant of COVID-19 keeps changing, creating newer, more contagious variants. BA.5 seems to be the most contagious version to date and is causing most current COVID-19 cases in the US. Why...
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
CNET

You Can Still Order 8 Free COVID-19 Tests From COVIDTests.gov. Here's How

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Have you ordered all three rounds of the free at-home rapid antigen tests from COVID.gov/tests? The latest round comes with eight test kits, whereas the previous two rounds offered four kits each. Once you order the third set of test kits, they'll ship through the US Postal Service in two packages, so you might receive the two shipments on separate days.
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
Comments / 0

