Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storm Damage Cleanup Continues

By Meg McNamara
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Still hot, yet turning a bit less humid with sun and patchy clouds.

The weather is MUCH improved from Tuesday’s severe storms but we’re dealing with downed trees and power lines creating lots of closures for your commute.

Mainly dry today with more sun than clouds and a gradual reduction in humidity.

Damaging winds were the primary concern with Tuesday evening’s storms and those winds caused widespread damage.

Your commute could be a tricky one with downed trees and power lines.

