ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

For Neil Kamimura, Forging Bespoke Knives the Traditional Way Is Equal Parts ‘Passion and Therapy’

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 2 days ago

It’s 4:00 a.m. on the Big Island of Hawaii. A gentle breeze stirs the morning air, carrying salt and the crows of roosters. Blacksmith Neil Kamimura wakes at his small Kona farm and heads into a self-made forge. Inside this sweltering workshop, Kamimura will spend the entire day firing and hammering steel with his bare hands. “This is one of the oldest ways in the world to make money," he says. "I beat steel with a hammer.”

The clashing of metals is the true and traditional art of knifemaking.

Kamimura’s chef knives run thousands of dollars—if you're lucky enough to score one on his website store . With 532K Instagram followers and counting, that's a lot of fans to compete with. Duly priced, Kamimura may spend anywhere from two days to a week constructing a single knife, depending on the composition and complexity.

“Once the blade is ready, I fit wood to it, grind it, and sharpen it on a rock,” he says. “After that, I sand the 61 HRC steel, starting with 220 grit, taking it up to 4000 grit, using every number in between to get it there—all by hand.” With a devilish smirk, Kamimura suggests anyone questioning the price probably shouldn’t own one of his knives.

“I sell every knife I make," Kamimura explains. "I don’t collect them. My connection is with the art of what I do. But having a big presence on social media and in the knifemaking community allows me the freedom to do and make whatever I want.”

Knifemaking as therapy

For Kamimura, knifemaking extends far beyond the demanding work of turning steel into beautiful, functional knives. “This is my passion and my therapy,” he says. “My mom suffered from untreated mental illness most of her life and ultimately committed suicide,” says Kamimura. After his mother passed, Neil was afraid he would succumb to his own struggles with depression if he didn’t find a positive way to keep busy. “We’ve had a lot of suicides in my family and I needed to stop that chain of events before it reached my son.”

With newfound inspiration, Kamimura decided to follow in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, a Japanese immigrant and renowned blacksmith. “My full name is Neil Teiji Kamimura—Teiji was my great grandfather,” says Kamimura. “He owned a shop in Hilo from 1930 until 1990 and was the first Japanese immigrant to own a business in the state of Hawaii in 1932.”

Teiji’s original shop sign now resides in the Japanese American National Museum. In his honor, Kamimura stamps a signature letter “T” into every completed blade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzhoK_0ge3T1io00
Kamimura swinging his custom Japanese-style dog head hammer. Photo: Toy Munkee

Forged in fire

In his forge, built from “garbage and half a broken anvil”, Kamimura worked day and night for six months straight, emerging with 70 completed knives and a raw but refined skill that earned him a competitive spot on the show Forged In Fire . “I may not have been the most experienced or best knifemaker, but I could forge knives while you sleep, while you’re on vacation, when you’re too frustrated to continue. I won’t go home until the work is done. My talent is horsepower and my determination is torque,” says Kamimura.

Kamimura won the show and was invited back for a championship.

The appearance on Forged in Fire indubitably eased the launch of Kamimura’s knifemaking career. But it was his mental fortitude that enabled him to continue pursuing knifemaking techniques for thousands of hours with limited resources.

“There wasn’t a master bladesmith here on the island to train with, so I ordered a lot of DVDs and read a lot of books,” says Kamimura. “This made it difficult, but also had the biggest impact on developing my own technique and style.”

Special weapons

Among a long list of collectors of Kamimura’s knives, Jason Momoa has not only built up a nice-sized assemblage, but also hired Kamimura to create special weapons for his character, Baba Voss, in the Apple TV+ series See . “Jason has a lot of my knives,” says Kamimura. “But for the show, I made various weapons for him including a katana and the recurve knife he uses at the end of Season 2.” With limited time, Kamimura and his team worked 16 hours a day for three weeks straight. They made a katana, tanto, and wakizashi for the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhmAD_0ge3T1io00
Neil Kamimura’s katana for Jason Momoa’s character on the Apple TV+ series 'See.' Photo courtesy of Neil Kamimura

To handcraft a proper sword for Momoa’s character, in a storyline set 600 years forward, Kamimura had to consider materials and how sightless, post-apocalyptic warriors would restore ancient weapons in the future. “I made a Damascas blade. It’s not very traditional, but since it’s in the future, it could be a sword that I made and is restored in this setting. I forged the tsuba from pre-Civil War puddle iron. The saya [scabbard] was also wrapped in python, then stitched with animal sinew. In the end, it turned out to be one of the prettiest things I’ve ever made.”

According to Kamimura, Momoa isn’t the only celebrity who shares an enthusiasm for handmade knives—some even make their own. “I’ve had the opportunity to go out and help ‘Cowboy’ [Donald] Cerrone and Zac Brown set up their shops and bang out some knives,” says Kamimura. With a humble attitude, Kamimura is grateful for these opportunities. “Look, I live on a tiny rock out in the Pacific Ocean. Without the show and social media, I would never be visible enough for these kinds of opportunities.”

Helping the community

Leveraging his rise in popularity and the ubiquitous appeal of his work, Kamimura recently partnered with AmeriBrade to develop the Kamimura Trident Belt Grinder at a reasonable price. “It’s hard to find things that excite me as I get older. For me, it’s using my knowledge and platform to help my community,” says Kamimura. “AmeriBrade helped me develop a better-quality grinder that's more accessible to a wider range of fellow knifemakers.” Where a decent grinder would ordinarily set the wallet back $2,500, Kamimura’s model, in a single speed option, runs $958.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n15Rs_0ge3T1io00
Kamimura’s pattern-welded Damascus chef knives with exotic wood handles. Photo: Toy Munkee

A return to tradition

Kamimura sees the next phase of his life as a time when he'll focus on ancient traditions. “In the past, I’ve really concentrated on making chef knives. And now we’re launching my production knives and trade equipment,” he says. “But once that’s in a good place, I want to spend the rest of my life making traditional-style katanas (Japanese swords). That’s my ultimate goal—to be the world’s baddest American swordsmith. The katana is the ultimate weapon and to master making them will take the rest of my life. And that’s how I’ll spend it—a grumpy, old Mr. Miyagi dude, making $100,000 samurai swords [laughs].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z889d_0ge3T1io00
Kamimura working at his Cole Ironworks 25-ton hydraulic forging press. Photo: Toy Munkee

Kamimura evolved from distressed electrician to celebrated bladesmith and respected thought-leader in his community. Because of this, he leans into the importance of sharing his story to help others. Today, he often uses his talent, experience, and spotlight to take on a role as motivational speaker to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.

“Making knives saved my life,” he says. “It's given me an identity, renewed my purpose, and helped me find calm in the storm. If I can share my stories and touch someone’s heart, it becomes a tool that might help them. That’s why I do it. It’s empowering for all of us.”

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

World’s Largest Private Ancient Arms Collection Was On Display For Attendees To Swing (And Purchase As NFTs)

Click here to read the full article. If you wanted the chance to wield a medieval sword in person, you might have missed your shot; however, there’s still an opportunity to experience these objects in augmented reality (AR) and to purchase them as NFTs. As part of this week’s NFT.NYC conference, the world’s largest private collection of ancient arms and armor was on view Wednesday night alongside interactive NFT versions at the Explorer’s Club in New York’s Upper East Side. Hailing from a collection with more than 6,000 artifacts from a collector who has remained anonymous, the ancient arms and armor on...
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Best Lake Beers to Drink as You Float the Day Away

There's nothing better than beating summer heat than jumping into a frigid lake. Whether you have your own family lake house, like to spend weekends taking advantage of your friend's boat, or are heading to a nearby lake for a long-weekend trip, you need a cooler packed with the best lake beers. That's nonnegotiable. Since […]
DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Supports Artists with NYC Gallery Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Art is the focal point of AGI Denim’s first major public event, and indigo is its chosen medium. The vertical denim manufacturer and Pakistan’s first B Corp-certified company will open “Exquisite Blue Towers, an exhibition of collaborative and individual artwork that celebrates indigo as a color by artists Holly E. Brown, Juan Manuel Gomez and Mauricio Arroyave. The show will run from July 22-Aug. 6 in New York City at gallery@ in Chelsea. An opening reception will take place on July 21. Under the theme “Exquisite Blue Towers,” the artwork will depict towers in cities significant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LiveScience

Why does ancient Egypt's distinctive art style make everything look flat?

In 1986, the band "The Bangles" sang about "all the old paintings on the tombs" where the figures they depict are "walking like an Egyptian." Though he was neither an art historian nor an Egyptologist, songwriter Liam Sternberg was referring to one of the most striking features of ancient Egyptian visual art — the depiction of people, animals and objects on a flat, two-dimensional plane. Why did the ancient Egyptians do this? And is ancient Egypt the only culture to create art in this style?
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Hilo, HI
State
Hawaii State
TechCrunch

Robin raises $30M to expand its office reservation software as companies embrace hybrid work

Micah Remley, the CEO of Robin, argues that businesses can have their cake and eat it too by going the “hybrid” work route — that is, having employees work in-office during a portion of the week and remote for the remainder. Remley joined Robin after Brian Muse and twin brothers Sam and Zach Dunn founded the startup to help companies manage office space using reservation software.
SOFTWARE
Mens Journal

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
APPAREL
veranda.com

A Gin-Lover's Guide to the Cocktail Capital of the World

It's not an exaggeration to say that London's relationship with gin can be equated to a tumultuous love story. The cocktail capital of the world is famous for its signature gin, yet, for years, most London dry gin was not actually produced in the city. This reason dates back all the way to the height of the Gin Craze in London.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Zac Brown
tatler.com

Tatler's Jewellery Editor on the most show-stopping High Jewellery collections from Paris Couture

It’s easy to understand the synergy between Haute Couture and High Jewellery; both exemplify the best in creativity and materials and offer designs that drive the imagination beyond the possible. But the highest form of jewellery art does more than inspire fantasy and imagination. It keeps old craftsmanship alive and offers a tangible and portable way to preserve investments. The final ingredient? High Jewellery is compelling as it encapsulates narratives; how were the stones discovered, how rare are they, how many hours did they take to create, whose dreams will be realised upon buying a piece?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Charles and Keith Taps Spanish Artist Coco Capitán for Collaboration

Singapore-based brand Charles & Keith just launched a new collaboration with Spanish artist Coco Capitán, drawing inspiration from her poetic works. “My art is inspired by overheard conversations, diary entries, and sudden waves of introspection,” Capitán explains in a press release. “I believe that words can transcend cultures and give us a glimmer of hope for brighter times,” she adds.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mens Journal

Big Run Fits: Best New Running Essentials From Boutique Brands

Tired of neon shorts and utilitarian singlets? You’re in luck. Boutique brands are infiltrating the market and delivering more diversity to the running essentials you depend on, from streetwear-minded tees to retro racing jerseys. Everything from sunglasses to the foundation of your run—your shoes—has been thoughtfully reconsidered and updated. The result? It’s never been easier […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Forging Bespoke Knives#Kona Farm
The Associated Press

Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the availability of Power PDF™ 5, the most feature-rich release of the award-winning PDF editor since its inception. The latest edition of Power PDF drives enhanced customer value with advanced document conversion using Kofax’s best-in-industry text recognition, enhanced user experience with unique fuzzy search, expanded integrations for seamless e-signature workflows, on-the-go collaboration with Kofax Power PDF Mobile, and support for the latest industry PDF standards delivering greater security and compliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005484/en/ Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Slipped Disc

A piano designed for middle-aged spread

Ever felt your keyboard was starting to press on your waistline?. Well, this new design could be just the thing for you. The architect Rafael Viñoly has created a curved keyboard for greater performer comfort which Kirill Gerstein will bring to public performance for the first time at the Verbier Festival in Switzerland.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Author Patricia Nicol reveals a selection of the best books on: Strawberries

I wish I had got to Wimbledon and eaten strawberries and cream there. Apparently, 1.92 million strawberries were bought in for the fortnight’s festival of tennis. Strawberries and cream have been part of Wimbledon’s offering since the inaugural 1877 Championships. But the refreshing treat’s association with racquet sports goes back further: Cardinal Wolsey apparently served it to tennisplaying guests in 1509. Somehow, despite the surging cost of food, the price of £2.50 for a punnet of ten has been held since 2010.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Rolling Stone

URL to IRL: Dirty Bird Is Building a Dance Music Community, One Beat at a Time

All humans are comprised of contradictions, and multimedia artist Dirty Bird is self-aware of his. He’s a Twitter-famous internet personality who doesn’t want to be known for his online persona. He’s a jazz-laden dance music producer who wouldn’t describe his own music as jazz. He’s a capital-A Artist who’s frighteningly successful at every artform he gets his hands on, but he wouldn’t say he likes to actually do any of them.
THEATER & DANCE
The Associated Press

8x8 CPaaS Delivers No-code Functionality to Enable Enterprises to Easily Build Engaging Customer Experiences

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the availability of 8x8 Connect Automation Builder, a no-code multiple-channel communications management solution allowing a wide array of user roles in organizations, from marketing operations to customer support, to easily build engaging customer experiences. The new 8x8 CPaaS solution offers a visual, effortless way to build communication workflows that enhance productivity, flexibility, and efficiency, regardless of coding expertise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005284/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

High gain DC/DC converter with continuous input current for renewable energy applications

In this paper, a new design of a non-isolated high-voltage gain DC/DC converter that operates at a reasonable duty cycle, by merging the dual boost converter with the switched inductor structure, is presented as a solution for the high-conversion ratio requirement. The proposed converter operates in discontinuous-current mode (DCM) with zero current switching for all switches and diodes. Wide duty cycle range operation, high output voltage gain, low switching stress, small switching losses, and high efficiency are achieved efficiently. Operating the converter in DCM can support a wide range of the duty cycle operation, maintain lower voltage stress of all devices, ensure the same current sharing among inductors, make it easy to control, provide more stability, and require a smaller inductor which reduces size and weight of the proposed converter. Moreover, the converter operates with a continuous input current. These features make the converter a good choice for many applications such as photovoltaic, x-ray, fuel cells, etc. To prove the converter's effectiveness, theoretical analysis, project specifications, and operation principles are presented and studied. Experimental results in an open and closed-loop, and a comparison with other recent converters are also introduced to confirm the validity of the proposed converter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy