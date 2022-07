LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed late Friday evening, and police say the man suspected of stabbing her is in custody. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway, which is located near Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway, near the Park Hill neighborhood. According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, that's where officers from the Second Division were sent on a report of a stabbing.

