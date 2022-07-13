ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The $22 Moisturizer That Faded Shoppers’ Fine Lines In a Week Is 25% Off Today Only

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 4 days ago
We all know TruSkin for its bestselling vitamin C serum that shoppers claim is a ‘real life filter for their skin,’ though you definitely shouldn’t sleep on the brand’s equally effective retinol moisturizer. Just like vitamin C, retinol is one of the G.O.A.T. ingredients in the skincare world. It works wonders for increasing cell turnover and promoting collagen production, meaning your fine lines and wrinkles will be out the door in no time. If you’re looking to add retinol to your skincare routine for the first time or haven’t had much luck with the ingredient in the past, check out TruSkin’s Retinol Moisturizer.

The age-defying cream is 25 percent off today, July 13, only, so be sure to add it to your Prime Day cart ASAP. Alongside retinol, hydrating hyaluronic acid, barrier-supporting vitamin E and moisturizing vitamin B5 fight visible signs of aging and prevent dryness.

“I’ve been using it for one week now and I can visibly see my skin is so much brighter and glowy, with those faint lines I see completely [faded],’ wrote one happy shopper.

There’s no need to frantically scramble for skincare products to buy during Prime Day when TruSkin’s Retinol Moisturizer is all you really need. It’ll cost you just $22 on July 13, so make sure you’re signed up for an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this stellar deal.

Photo: TruSkin.

If you’re stressing about fine lines, uneven texture, dryness or a weakened skin barrier, worry no more. This game-changing cream has garnered a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon, with many shoppers praising the moisturizer for its anti-aging benefits.

“I found the Retinol Moisturizer has diminished sun spots and has made a difference in fine wrinkles and the smoothness of my face,” wrote one reviewer.

The brand recommends performing a patch test before applying it to your face on a regular basis, since retinol can sometimes ensue varying reactions on the skin. To start, use a dime-sized amount of the cream two to three times a week before gradually building up your application frequency. And per usual, make sure you don’t skip out on wearing SPF.

“I noticed wrinkles around my eyes while smiling or laughing. I worried a lot but after using the retinol moisturizer regularly for around three weeks I can say YES!! I have seen the difference,” raved another reviewer. “The wrinkles decreased and [especially] the deep ones.”

TruSkin’s Vitamin C Serum is such a hit with shoppers that we have no doubt you’ll also fall in love with the brand’s Retinol Moisturizer. Grab yours while it’s on sale for Prime Day.

